New EADS boss pledges to improve profits, revenue

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of EADS said the European aerospace group would focus on improving both revenues and profitability.

The company’s main division, planemaker Airbus, has seen its revenues rise solidly in recent years but lags its main rival Boeing in terms of operating margin.

“We will aim to grow both the top line and bottom line,” Tom Enders told an EADS shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Enders is currently chief executive of Airbus and is due to step up to become EADS chief executive immediately following the shareholder meeting, being held in Amsterdam.

Outgoing chairman Bodo Uebber said the company’s dividend was converging towards a payout ratio of 35 percent and that this would be the direction for dividend policy in the future.