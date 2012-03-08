EADS upbeat on 2012, sets output increase

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Europe’s EADS predicted a significant improvement in operating profit in 2012 as it posted better-than-expected 2011 earnings on the back of an improved commercial performance at Airbus and progress in bringing costs under control on its A380 superjumbo.

The world’s largest passenger jet maker said it would increase production of the popular A330 to 11 a month in the second quarter of 2014, provided a recent international row over European Union emissions rules did not harm aircraft orders.

The Franco-German-Spanish group also said it would handle the cost of dealing with recent wing cracks on the A380 out of an existing provision for defects covered by the warranty on deliveries of the world’s largest airliner.

EADS posted a 38 percent increase in 2011 operating profit to 1.696 billion euros ($2.23 billion) on revenue that rose 7 percent to 49.13 billion. Net income rose 87 percent to 1.03 billion.

Analysts on average expected EADS to report operating profit of 1.3 billion euros on revenue of 48.14 billion and net profit of 687 million, according to a Reuters poll.