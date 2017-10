AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - The board of European aerospace group EADS named Tom Enders chief executive and Arnaud Lagardere as its next chairman, company officials said on Thursday.

“It’s all confirmed as expected,” outgoing Chairman Bodo Uebber told Reuters.

Officials said French media boss Lagardere, who was unexpectedly absent from an EADS shareholders’ meeting earlier on Thursday, did participate in the first meeting of the new board by video conference.