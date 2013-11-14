FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says keeps A380 target but ready to adjust production
November 14, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Airbus says keeps A380 target but ready to adjust production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus parent EADS is sticking to plans to break even on the A380 in 2015, based on 30 deliveries that year, but a small shortfall compared to these goals “would not be a financial disaster,” its finance director said on Thursday.

Airbus will decide at the end of the year whether any changes in A380 production are needed as it continues to face a handful of unsold slots for 2015, Harald Wilhelm told reporters, confirming a Reuters report.

Airbus is meanwhile working to finalize a tentative order from Doric Lease Corp for 20 of the superjumbos as well as other unspecified deals, he said in a conference call.

