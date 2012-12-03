FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says EADS shareholder deal close
December 3, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande says EADS shareholder deal close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Shareholders in the European aerospace group EADS are close to an agreement on overhauling its shareholder structure to give Europe’s largest aerospace group long-term stability, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

“We need revamp the shareholder pact. We are working on it, an agreement is close (but) it is not yet completely signed,” Hollande told journalists after a summit with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

“Regarding the make-up of the executive team, we still have to work out this issue, but it will be done,” he also said.

