Indonesia's Rajawali says to announce "strategic partnership"
June 12, 2015

Indonesia's Rajawali says to announce "strategic partnership"

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Rajawali Corpora said on Friday it will hold a briefing later in the day to announce a “strategic partnership”.

Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is in talks to buy 30 percent of PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk from Rajawali Group, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal could be worth 1 billion ringgit ($267.88 million), The Edge Financial Daily previously reported, citing sources.

Eagle High shares jumped more than 12 percent earlier, outperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange.

Felda could not be reached for comment. Shares in the company are suspended from trading on Friday pending a material announcement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana)

