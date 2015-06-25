FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajawali open to share swap if Felda seeks Eagle High controlling stake
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Rajawali open to share swap if Felda seeks Eagle High controlling stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Rajawali Group said it would want at least 21 percent in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd if the Malaysian firm decides to seek a controlling stake in Rajawali unit PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk .

“It can be a form of share swap,” Rajawali Corpora Managing Director Darjoto Setyawan told reporters on Thursday.

Felda said this month that it plans to buy a 37 percent stake in Eagle High for $680 million and will consider boosting that holding to a controlling stake.

Rajawali is also selling its entire 21 percent stake in infrastructure developer PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk and there have been five bidders from Indonesia and overseas, Setyawan said.

Rajawali hopes to decide the buyer of the Nusantara Infrastructure stake by end-June or early July, he added. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.