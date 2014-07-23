Eagle Pharma's drug to treat genetic condition gets U.S. approval

July 23 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug to treat an inherited life-threatening condition called malignant hyperthermia (MH).

The drug, Ryanodex, is indicated for the treatment of MH, along with supportive measures.

Patients can experience abnormally faster heartbeats, elevated blood pressure, raised carbon dioxide levels and high body temperature when they come in contact with certain inhaled anesthetics or the muscle relaxant succinylcholine. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)