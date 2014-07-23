FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eagle Pharma's drug to treat genetic condition gets U.S. approval
July 23, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

Eagle Pharma's drug to treat genetic condition gets U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug to treat an inherited life-threatening condition called malignant hyperthermia (MH).

The drug, Ryanodex, is indicated for the treatment of MH, along with supportive measures.

Patients can experience abnormally faster heartbeats, elevated blood pressure, raised carbon dioxide levels and high body temperature when they come in contact with certain inhaled anesthetics or the muscle relaxant succinylcholine. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

