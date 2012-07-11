FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eagle Bulk Shipping CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Drybulk shipper Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc said its chief financial officer Alan Ginsberg has resigned and named Adir Katzav, director of financial reporting, the new CFO.

Katzav takes over at a time when the company is battling a high debt load and lower rates for shipping drybulk commodities like iron ore, grains and coal.

Rates for dry bulk vessels crashed in the last four years as a large number of new ships were delivered before the economic downturn. Daily rates for large drybulk vessels fell to a low of about $4,400 last year from $230,000 in 2008.

Eagle’s long-term debt has also been a cause of concern.

The debt-laden company last month reached an agreement with its lenders to extend the term of its credit facility a nd permanently waive any purported defaults.

Eagle Bulk shares were down slightly at $2.98 in early trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

