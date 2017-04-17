Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln

April 17 (Reuters) - EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC said on Monday it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.

EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, which owns and operates natural gas pipelines and processing facilities, said the all-cash deal includes about $1.25 billion in debt, financed by Jefferies LLC.

EagleClaw is the largest privately held midstream operator in the Permian's Delaware Basin in West Texas. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)