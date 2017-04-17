FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 4 months ago

Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC said on Monday it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.

EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, which owns and operates natural gas pipelines and processing facilities, said the all-cash deal includes about $1.25 billion in debt, financed by Jefferies LLC.

EagleClaw is the largest privately held midstream operator in the Permian's Delaware Basin in West Texas. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

