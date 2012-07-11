FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Eagle Rock Energy adds $250 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 3:17 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Eagle Rock Energy adds $250 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Eagle Rock Energy Partners, LP 
on Tuesday added $250 million to an existing senior note issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EAGLE ROCK ENERGY PARTNERS

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 8.375 PCT   MATURITY    06/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.501   FIRST PAY   12/01/2012
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 8.666 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/13/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 771 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.