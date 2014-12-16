Verisk Analytics scraps plan to buy EagleView Technology Corp

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics’ said on Tuesday it would scrap its plan to buy EagleView Technology Corp because the Federal Trade Commission said it would file a lawsuit to block the deal.

If the merger were to have gone forward, the new firm would have had a virtual monopoly in the market for helping insurance companies to figure out what it will cost to fix damaged roofs, the FTC said.

Verisk had said in January that it would buy privately held EagleView for $650 million to increase its aerial imagery capabilities.

“Verisk worked hard to come to a mutually agreeable solution with the FTC but no agreement could be reached that was in the best interests of our shareholders,” Scott Stephenson, Verisk president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Stephenson said other acquisitions could soon be coming.

The FTC said that it opposed the transaction because Verisk and EagleView are by far the biggest companies offering a method of using aerial images and proprietary software to calculate the cost of repairing a damaged roof without climbing onto the building.

“EagleView is the dominant company and Verisk is the only meaningful competitor,” said Deborah Feinstein, director of the Bureau of Competition. “Verisk’s entry into the market has provided a lower-priced alternative to customers. If this transaction goes through, insurance carriers, and ultimately consumers, face the risk of higher prices.”