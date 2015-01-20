FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's EarlySense raises $20 mln in Samsung-led funding round
January 20, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's EarlySense raises $20 mln in Samsung-led funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israel’s EarlySense, a maker of medical monitoring systems, said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Samsung Ventures, which invested half the amount.

Existing investors including Pitango Venture Capital, Welch Allyn, JK&B, Proseed and Noaber also participated in the round.

This was Samsung Ventures’ second investment in Israel in the last week after it provided financing to Rounds, a mobile application for group video chats.

EarlySense, which makes a sensor that is placed under the mattress and monitors the heart and respiratory rate, said the funding would be used to further expand in the home-medical and consumer markets. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
