MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit (274.1) vs 148.1

Income from ops 3,532 vs 2,642

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is a real estate developer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Paul Tait)