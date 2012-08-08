FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai builder Arabtec Q2 net loss at $3.16 mln
August 8, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec Q2 net loss at $3.16 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec, which secured one of its largest contracts to build a part of Abu Dhabi airport in June, reported a loss in the second quarter, missing analyst estimates.

The largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market value made a net loss of 11.6 million dirhams ($3.16 million) compared to a profit of 29 million dirhams in the same period in 2011.

The earnings miss forecasts by three analysts who expected Arabtec to post an average profit of 78 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon)

