FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's Arab Bank Group H1 net profits rise 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Jordan's Arab Bank Group H1 net profits rise 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Arab Bank Group saw its first-half net profits rise by 10 percent to $360 million compared to the same year-ago period due to lower provisions and a rise in operational income despite political upheaval that hit the region, a bank statement said on Saturday.

Chairman Abdel Hamid Shoman said the bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits rise 3.6 percent to $32 billion at the end of June 2012 against the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.