EarthLink plans consumer service using Clearwire network
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

EarthLink plans consumer service using Clearwire network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - EarthLink Inc is planning to kick off a wireless service for consumers next year using capacity on a high-speed wireless network being built by Clearwire Corp.

Shares in Clearwire, which is seeking additional funding to last it beyond next year, rose slightly in early trading after the news.

It has been seeking new wholesale customers, being almost entirely dependent on revenue from its main customer and biggest shareholder, Sprint Nextel.

EarthLink, a provider of Internet services to businesses, said it is initially going to offer its wireless service to consumers for in-home use only but will expand in future to mobile devices and services for small business customers.

Clearwire shares rose to 1.72 in pre-market trading after closing at $1.66 in the regular Nasdaq session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
