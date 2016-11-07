FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. telecom firms Windstream, Earthlink to merge
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. telecom firms Windstream, Earthlink to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy fellow U.S. telecommunications company Earthlink Holdings Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt.

EarthLink shareholders will receive 0.818 Windstream shares for each share they own.

Windstream shareholders will own about 51 percent of the combined company when the deal closes, while EarthLink shareholders will own about 49 percent, the companies said.

Reuters reported last week that the two companies were in talks to merge. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
