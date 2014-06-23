FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Local tsunami warning issued after quake hits off Alaska's Aleutian Islands
June 23, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Local tsunami warning issued after quake hits off Alaska's Aleutian Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - A local tsunami warning was issued after an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean west of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

The warning covered coastal areas of Alaska from Nikolski to Attu, the center said, adding the level of tsunami danger was being evaluated for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts.

The quake struck about 14 miles (23 km) southeast of Little Sitkin Island, Alaska, at a depth of about 71 miles (114 km), USGS said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Jim Loney)

