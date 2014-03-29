FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern California -USGS
March 29, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern California -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Los Angeles area in southern California on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.3, was very shallow, only 1.2 miles (2 km) deep, with its epicenter located just 2 miles (3 km) east of the town of La Habra and some 27 miles (43 km) from Long Beach.

It was not immediately know if the quake had caused any damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles)

