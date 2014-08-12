FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
August 12, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Two killed, eight wounded in Ecuador earthquake: gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two people were killed, eight wounded and three trapped following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake near the Ecuadorean capital of Quito on Tuesday, a government office said via Twitter.

The country’s Risk Management office said firemen were working to rescue those who had been trapped, without providing details.

A local television station earlier reported that people were trapped under shifting earth in the area of a quarry north of Quito. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chris Reese)

