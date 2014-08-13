FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake shakes southwest Mexico, no damage reported
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake shakes southwest Mexico, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with no reports of damage or injuries)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southwest Mexican state of Oaxaca on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The quake had a depth of 10 km and its epicentre was 16 km (10 miles) west of the town of Pinotepa Nacional.

An emergency services official in Pinotepa told Reuters that no damage had been reported by its patrols, and Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said on his Twitter feed there had been no damage in the capital, Mexico City. (Reporting by John Stonestreet and Simon Gardner; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

