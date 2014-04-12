FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes near Solomon Islands -USGS
April 12, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes near Solomon Islands -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A tsunami warning was issued for the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and surrounding areas, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami watch was in effect for Fiji, Australia, Indonesia, Guam and nearby areas.

Originally registering as magnitude 8.3, the quake was 60 miles (100 km) south of Kira Kira in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 18 miles (29 km), according to USGS. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

