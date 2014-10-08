BRIEF-East Capital Explorer says will not use mandate to issue preference shares

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer Publ AB

* East Capital Explorer AB : East Capital Explorer intends not to issue preference shares - new investments will primarily be financed through fund divestments

* Mandate was obtained at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 March and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 22 April

* The decision is based on the fact that the cost of funding through preference shares would be unjustifiably high given the present market conditions, whereas new investments may currently be financed through continued divestment of parts of the company's fund holdings