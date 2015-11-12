East West Bancorp agrees with Fed to improve laundering controls

Nov 12 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc, which calls itself a “financial bridge” between the United States and China, agreed to improve its anti-money laundering controls and monitor high-risk customers more closely under an enforcement agreement announced on Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

The Pasadena, California-based company’s accord with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco addresses deficiencies identified at its East West Bank unit, which serves many Asian-American customers.

These deficiencies related to compliance with the federal Bank Secrecy Act and the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control compliance program.

East West agreed to hire an independent consultant to review high-risk customers, and within 60 days submit a plan designed to detect and report suspicious transactions faster.

As of Sept. 30, East West had $31.1 billion of assets, and more than 130 branches in the United States and Greater China.

It said it had $982.8 million of loans held in overseas offices, including in Hong Kong and a banking unit in China.

In afternoon trading, East West shares were down 58 cents at $41.22 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)