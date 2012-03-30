Kenya, Uganda rate decisions hang in balance

NAIROBI/KAMPALA, March 30 (Reuters) - Interest rate decisions in Kenya and Uganda next week hang in the balance after both economies posted drops in March inflation, but currency jitters and high food costs could give pause to central banks eager to cut rates to jumpstart growth.

East Africa’s largest economies suffered from double-digit inflation for much of 2011, driven by high food and fuel prices, which in turn caused local currencies to tumble to record lows.

That prompted central banks to ramp up interest rates aggressively, which helped inflation to fall in recent months.

In Kenya, the year-on-year inflation rate fell for the fourth consecutive month in March to 15.61 percent, the lowest level since July 2011 but higher than analyst expectations, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of nine forecasts had expected inflation to fall to 14.8 percent from 16.7 percent in February.

Particularly alarming was a reverse in the trend of month-on-month inflation, which rose 1.34 percent in March compared to a 0.04 percent drop in February.

Food and alcoholic beverages led increases in the consumer price inflation basket, rising 2.44 percent. Only transportation costs fell, by a mere 0.22 percent, prompting analysts to push the case for a hold in rates at the central bank’s monetary policy committee meeting on April 4.

“That turn in the month-on-month rate of Kenyan CPI will sit uncomfortably,” Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered Bank, said.

“So the Central Bank of Kenya was correct not to rush into any interest rate easing. It also supports our view that we will probably not see any official easing until the early June MPC meeting.”

FOOD, RAIN CONCERNS

The central bank’s policy rate now stands at 18 percent, the same level since December, and up from 6.25 percent in September.

Analysts were split as to whether the central bank of east Africa’s largest economy would hold its key rate or take advantage of lower-than-expected inflation data in February to signal the start of an easing cycle.

Keen to avoid more criticism after its perceived slow reaction to a weakening shilling and inflation that reached nearly 20 percent in November, the central bank kept the rate on hold at its last meeting.

It is now looking more likely that policy will continue in April, especially as the agriculture ministry signalled this month that prices of key staples like wheat, beans and maize could rise further.

A delay in Kenya’s long rainy season, which traditionally starts this month, could also aggravate the inflation outlook.

Meteorologists say they expect levels of rain to be near-normal but poorly distributed.

The rise in food prices in Kenya was largely driven by a drought last year, while low water levels at hydro-electric dams that supply most of the country’s electricity pushed up energy bills and led to costly fuel imports to run thermal generators.

CURRENCY JITTERS

In Uganda, east Africa’s third largest economy, the headline inflation rate dropped to 21.2 percent in March from a revised 25.7 percent in February, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In the meantime, the Ugandan economy also contracted in the final quarter of 2011 by 2.3 percent from the previous quarter and shrank 1.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, with construction hardest hit.

Analysts said that while the inflation and gross domestic product data could convince the central bank to cuts its key lending rate for the third month in a row, it would be wary of any potential disruptions in the local currency.

The central bank ramped up its rate to 23 percent last year as inflation soared to a high of 30.5 percent in October.

As inflation started falling -- despite a stall in levels in January and February -- the Bank of Uganda cut one percentage point off its lending rate in February and March.

The second reduction, however, sent the shilling tumbling more than 8 percent against the dollar over concerns the cut was premature. It has since recovered from those levels.

“Given high oil prices, and its current balance of payment position, Uganda can ill afford to take any risks with FX volatility. The case for interest rate easing is clear-cut, but much will depend on FX reaction,” Khan said.

UBOS said the core rate of inflation, which excludes food crops, fuel, electricity and metred water, came in at 23.6 percent from 26.7 percent in February.

Food inflation slowed to 15.4 percent in March from 27.6 percent in February, while clothing and footwear fell 1 percent during the month, leading some analysts to argue strongly for an aggressive rate cut when the monetary policy committee meets on April 2.

“With the headline inflation rate likely to drop below 20 percent in the second quarter and the BoU so far taking a forward-looking approach in its monetary policy-making, I see it as likely that the BoU will continue its gradual easing next week, with another 100 basis-point cut our core scenario,” Mark Bohlund, senior economist at IHS Global Insight, said. (Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge in Nairobi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)