BRIEF-EAC divests Plumrose and will payout extra dividend
February 26, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-EAC divests Plumrose and will payout extra dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danish conglomerate The East Asiatic Company (EAC) said in a statement on Wednesday: * Divests Venezuelan food business Plumrose for a total consideration of around 390 million Danish crowns to Denmark’s Latam Foods Holding ApS * Considers the price attractive and intends to distribute 200 million crowns to shareholders as an interim dividend (DKK 16 per share) once the consideration has been received in full * Now sees 2013 revenue of 2,355 million crowns and an EBITDA of 68 million crowns from continuing operations * 2014 EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 135-155 million crowns driven by increased sales of high-margin services in Europe and the Middle East combined with lower cost ratio * 2014 Revenue is expected to be in the range of 2.355-2.550 million crowns, primarily driven by increased business from existing customers Source text for Eikon:

