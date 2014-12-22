FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-East Capital Explorer's Starman to acquire Lithuanian Cgates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-East Capital Explorer's Starman to acquire Lithuanian Cgates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer Ab

* Starman To Acquire Leading Lithuanian cable TV And Internet provider Cgates while East Capital Explorer increases its ownership in Starman to 62 percent

* Says Starman to acquire 100 percent of Lithuanian Cgates for a total enterprise value of eur 56.3m

* Says will make additional investment of approximately eur 23m in starman, increasing ownership from 51 to up to 62 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.