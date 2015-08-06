FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eastern Media, Carlyle to sell TV network stakes; Eastern's shares soar
August 6, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

Eastern Media, Carlyle to sell TV network stakes; Eastern's shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Eastern Media International Corp said it and Carlyle Group plan to sell their entire stakes in a Taiwanese TV network, sending shares in Eastern Media soaring by the daily limit of 10 percent.

“We have been in touch with Carlyle,” Eastern Media Vice President Inna Cheng told Reuters by phone. “We’ll sell our stakes together, but the price has to be reasonable.”

Eastern Media holds 21.32 percent of Eastern Broadcasting while Carlyle owns 61 percent.

Taiwan’s main share index was down 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
