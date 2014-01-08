FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Eastern Media bids for Carlyle's stake in local TV firm
#Market News
January 8, 2014

Taiwan's Eastern Media bids for Carlyle's stake in local TV firm

TAIPEI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Eastern Media International Corp is bidding to buy Carlyle Group’s entire 61 percent stake in local TV company Eastern Broadcasting which is worth around $240 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Eastern Media International, a warehousing service provider, currently holds 30 percent of the shares of Eastern Broadcasting and is the company’s second largest shareholder.

Carlyle is expected to make a decision on the bid by the end of this month, the sources said.

