Jan 20 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Wujiang China Eastern Silk Market Co Ltd

* Says profit up due to higher property sales and income from government land subsidies

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 90-120 percent y/y at about 302.7-350.5 million yuan ($50.0-$57.9 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nen26v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)