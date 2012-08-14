FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eastern Platinum's loss widens on impairment charge
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 14, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Eastern Platinum's loss widens on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Eastern Platinum Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss due to an impairment charge and lower prices of platinum group metals.

The net loss attributable to equity shareholders widened to $85.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter from $8.0 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded an impairment charge of $88.3 million on certain properties in the quarter.

The company said platinum group metals (PGM) sold in the quarter increased 29 percent to 26,412 ounces.

Platinum prices have fallen 16 percent from last year to average $1495.17 per ounce during April-June. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.