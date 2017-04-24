Eastern Europe FX volatility gauges tumble versus dollar, euro

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Volatility gauges for a number of central and eastern Europe's main currencies fell sharply on Monday after the market's favoured candidate won the first round of the French election.

One-month options for the Polish zloty versus the dollar dropped to 9.150 percent from a Friday close of 12.917 percent - the largest one day fall since March 2009.

Similar measure for the Czech crown and Hungarian forint both fell by more than 3 percentage points.

One-month options against the euro for currencies in the region also dropped. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)