Easier liquidity rules to help loan growth-UniCredit
January 15, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Easier liquidity rules to help loan growth-UniCredit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Relaxed rules proposed for big banks’ liquidity buffers will certainly help promote lending, said Gianni Franco Papa, head of central and eastern Europe for UniCredit, the region’s leading lender.

“For sure this will be a push for the improvement and the growth in loans,” he told a news conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference.

Global regulators this month gave banks four more years to build a backstop against future financial shocks and allowed a wider range of assets, including stocks, residential mortgage-backed securities and lower-rated corporate bonds.

Papa dismissed suggestions that the Italian lender could quit Ukraine. “We are in Ukraine and want to stay in Ukraine,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
