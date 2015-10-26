FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty, stocks fall as election threatens shifts in policy
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty, stocks fall as election threatens shifts in policy

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Adrian Krajewski and Sandor Peto
    WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty and Polish bank
stocks fell on Monday after the euro-sceptic Law and Justice
party (PiS) claimed victory in an election that signals a shift
in policy shift for Central Europe's largest economy.
    The zloty weakened 0.2 percent by 0907 GMT. Losses
by bank stocks dragged stocks lower.
 
    PiS secured 37.7 percent of the vote, just enough to govern
alone and well ahead of the incumbent, the pro-EU Civic Platform
(PO) at 23.6 percent, according to an unofficial exit poll.
 It won with a socially conservative campaign that
includes new benefits and new taxes on banks. 
    A parliamentary majority coupled with a PiS-backed president
will also give PiS a decisive say in forming Poland's new
Monetary Policy Council next year.
    "PiS will be able to implement its populist policy agenda
unconstrained by coalition partners," RBS said in its research.
"We remain of the view that this is unlikely to be
market-friendly and may keep Polish risk premia elevated even as
a strong economy provides cushions."
    Hungarian markets opened with gains across the board, as
PiS's victory can make Hungarian assets more attractive, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "This means that the Poles will be the bad boys
in the region rather than us," the trader said. 
    Hungary's forint gained 0.4 percent. Hungarian
government bond yields moved little but were down by 4-5 basis
points from Thursday's fixing, with 10-year papers trading at
3.34 percent.
    The Czech crown and the leu were stable.
    Emerging markets currencies gained some support from China's
monetary easing and the ECB's signals it may extend or expand
its asset purchases.
    
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1005 CET ************
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.092    27.085   -0.03%  +2.07% 
 Hungary forint             310.700   311.820   +0.36%  +1.86% 
 Polish zloty                 4.263     4.252   -0.26%  +0.54% 
 Romanian leu                 4.433     4.432   -0.03%  +1.08% 
 Croatian kuna                7.627     7.621   -0.08%  +0.36% 
 Serbian dinar              120.050   120.090   +0.03%  +1.08% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       981.09   986.39   -0.54%  +3.10% 
 Budapest                   22107.38 21883.78   +1.02% +33.83% 
 Warsaw                      2120.16  2107.43   +0.60%  -8.73% 
 Bucharest                   7116.34  7124.30   -0.11%  +3.14% 
 Ljubljana                    689.24   688.04   +0.17% -11.58% 
 Zagreb                      1721.94  1720.51   +0.08%  -1.05% 
 Belgrade                       0.00   624.04   +0.00% -100.0% 
 Sofia                        446.81   446.74   +0.02% -14.70% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.41    -0.120   -009bps   -11bps    
   5-year                -0.03    -0.026   +007bps    -2bps    
  10-year                0.545    -0.011   +005bps    +0bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                1.910    +0.076   +219bps    +8bps    
   5-year                2.530    +0.000   +263bps    +1bps    
  10-year                3.480    +0.075   +298bps    +8bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.624    +0.000   +195bps    +1bps  
   5-year                2.131    +0.000   +224bps    +1bps  
  10-year                2.611    +0.000   +211bps    +1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.240   0.190  0.160   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.290   1.280  1.300   1.35 
 Poland                       1.680   1.500  1.420   1.73 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
