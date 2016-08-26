FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Zloty, Polish stocks hit 4-week low on Moody's warning
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Zloty, Polish stocks hit 4-week low on Moody's warning

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Corrects headline to 4-week low from 4-month low)
    * Assets mixed, awaiting of Fed guidance
    * Moody's warning briefly pushes Polish assets to multi-week
lows
    * Czech central bank looking at crown cap exit
options-Nidetzky

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The zloty and Polish
stocks briefly touched 4-week lows on Friday after Moody's
issued a warning over Warsaw's tension with the European
Commission, preparing investors for a possible rating downgrade.
    Central European assets were mixed ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday, in which she
may flag upcoming interest rate hikes that would make the
region's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive.
    In regional stock markets, Budapest's main index fell
by 0.6 percent by 1325 GMT. Warsaw's bluechip index was
steady rebounding from a 4-week low set in early trade.
    Currencies were also mixed. 
    The forint touched its firmest levels since early
March against the euro. Trading at 308.61 it was firmer by 0.2
percent from Thursday, while the leu shed 0.1 percent.
    The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.328, but stayed
near the 4-week lows it touched in early trade at 4.3354.
    Moody's warned late on Thursday that the changes implemented
by the Polish government in the constitutional tribunal last
year threatened to raise tension with the European Union.
 
    Central European states's resistance to European Commission
and German proposals for distributing migrants in EU members has
been another key source of tension.
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch critic of
the EU's migration policies, said on Friday that his government
planned to build a second fence on the southern border to keep
out migrants.
    He spoke before a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel
with the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group - the Czech
Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - in Warsaw.
    "Markets are not influenced (by Orban's comments) as the
tension (with Brussels and Berlin) has been continuous over that
issue and this looks only a new chapter," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
    The Czech crown, trading at 27.022 against the
euro, remained stuck to the central bank's ceiling at 27.
    New Czech central bank (CNB) board member Tomas Nidetzky
told the daily Hospodarske Noviny that the bank may reconsider
its plan to exit the crown cap if the European economic
situation is bad. 
    "We keep to anticipate an exit from the CNB FX regime in the
second half of 2017, while we believe that it might happen
anytime (day) - not just on scheduled monetary-policy meetings,"
KBC analysts said in a note.
    
           CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1525 CET           
           MARKETS                                
                      CURRENCIES                        
                      Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                      bid       close     change  in
                                                  2016
 Czech                 27.0220   27.0270   +0.02  -0.09%
 crown                                         %  
 Hungary              308.6100  309.2750   +0.22   1.95%
 forint                                        %  
 Polish                 4.3280    4.3334   +0.12  -1.62%
 zloty                                         %  
 Romanian               4.4580    4.4525  -0.12%   1.37%
 leu                                              
 Croatian               7.4860    7.4915   +0.07   2.04%
 kuna                                          %  
 Serbian              123.2300  123.3300   +0.08  -1.43%
 dinar                                         %  
 Note:     calculate  previous  close at  1800          
 daily     d from                         CET     
 change                                           
                      STOCKS                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                                close     change  in
                                                  2016
 Prague                 851.22    855.79  -0.53%  -10.99
                                                       %
 Budapest             27622.46  27779.62  -0.57%   +15.4
                                                      8%
 Warsaw                1781.24   1781.68  -0.02%  -4.19%
 Buchares              6970.17   6962.39   +0.11  -0.49%
 t                                             %  
 Ljubljan               734.29    728.89   +0.74   +5.48
 a                                             %       %
 Zagreb                1807.95   1804.81   +0.17   +7.00
                                               %       %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15    622.01    621.28   +0.12  -3.43%
           >                                   %  
 Sofia                  473.63    473.86  -0.05%   +2.76
                                                       %
                      BONDS                             
                      Yield     Yield     Spread  Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs      change
                                          Bund    in
 Czech                                            spread
 Republic                                         
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR    -0.286     -0.03   +033b   -3bps
           >                                  ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     -0.13    -0.028   +037b   -3bps
           >                                  ps  
           <CZ10YT=R     0.257    -0.045   +033b   -4bps
 10-year   R>                                 ps  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     1.631     0.022   +224b   +3bps
           >                                  ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     2.118    -0.007   +262b   -1bps
           >                                  ps  
           <PL10YT=R     2.691     0.014   +277b   +2bps
 10-year   R>                                 ps  
           FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT               
                      3x6       6x9       9x12    3M
                                                  interb
                                                  ank
 Czech             <      0.29      0.25    0.21       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                               
 Hungary           <      0.72      0.67    0.69    0.88
           BUBOR=>                                
 Poland            <     1.605      1.55    1.52    1.71
           WIBOR=>                                
 Note:     are for                                      
 FRA       ask                                    
 quotes    prices                                 
 *******************************************************
 *******
 
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.