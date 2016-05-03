FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms, but Polish, Romanian risks keep bears near

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Zloty, on rollercoaster, firms tracking lira and rand
    * Downgrade concerns can continue to weigh on Polish assets
    * Leu hits 3-month low, mortgage walk-away bill a key risk

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 3 (Reuters) - The zloty firmed
against the euro on Tuesday, in contrast to other currencies in
Central Europe which remained directionless, while the Turkish
lira and the rand also rose.
    The zloty was up a quarter of a percent at 4.3816 to the
euro by 0850 GMT, regaining some of the ground it lost after 
Monday's Polish PMI manufacturing figures indicated a slowdown
in economic activity in April. 
    The Polish currency, the most liquid and volatile in the
region, also rebounded against the forint, on Tuesday,
a public holiday in Poland where domestic markets were closed.
    The zloty is supported by expectations that Poland's
economic growth will outperform the euro zone, but investors see
risks that concerns over Polish government spending plans and
other measures will lead ratings agency Moody's to downgrade
Poland, following the move by Standard and Poor's in January. 
    "The zloty can weaken again as we approach May 13 when
Moody's will review Poland's credit rating," one Budapest-based
currency dealer said.
    The unit has been hovering around 4.4 in the past 8 days,
about halfway between January lows at 4.511 and April highs at
4.223, with European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve
providing investors with little guidance in recent comments.
    The forint eased a shade, but trading at 311.30 it
is still in the middle of the past three months' range.
    The Hungarian central bank signaled last week that its rate
cuts were near an end. One or two reductions are still likely
and that could attract flows into Hungarian debt, but the past
cuts have curbed the forint's attractiveness, the dealer said.
    "Turnover is about half of what we saw in May last year," he
added.
    Romania's leu has also been rangebound in the past
months, but by weakening 0.1 percent on Tuesday it reached a
3-month low versus the euro at 4.494.
    A key risk to Romanian asset prices is uncertainty over the
impacts of a law, signed by the country's president on Thursday,
that enables property buyers to walk away from mortgages.
 
    "Weakening pressures on the Romanian currency are likely to
remain in place ahead of the actual implementation of the debt
discharge bill for individuals later this month. As such,
despite today's light calendar, EUR/RON could see a test at
4.50," ING analysts said in a note.
    
             CEE       SNAPS   AT  1050         
             MARKETS   HOT    CET           
                       CURRENCIES               
                       Lates  Prev  Daily   Chan
                       t      ious          ge
                       bid    clos  change  in
                              e             2016
 Czech       <EURCZK=  27.03  27.0   +0.00  -0.1
 crown       >            50   350       %    4%
 Hungary     <EURHUF=  311.3  311.  -0.04%  1.07
 forint      >           000  1750             %
 Polish      <EURPLN=  4.381  4.39   +0.26  -2.8
 zloty       >             6    31       %    2%
 Romanian    <EURRON=  4.489  4.48  -0.07%  0.65
 leu         >             9    68             %
 Croatian    <EURHRK=  7.512  7.51   +0.01  1.69
 kuna        >             0    25       %     %
 Serbian     <EURRSD=  122.5  122.  -0.01%  -0.8
 dinar       >           000  4900            4%
 Note:       calculat  previ  clos  1800        
 daily       ed from   ous    e at  CET     
 change                                     
                       STOCK                    
                       S                    
                       Lates  Prev  Daily   Chan
                       t      ious          ge
                              clos  change  in
                              e             2016
 Prague                903.9  909.  -0.59%  -5.4
                           5    34            8%
 Budapest              26866  2686  -0.01%   +12
                         .67  9.01          .32%
 Warsaw                1899.  1896   +0.16   +2.
                          72   .64       %   18%
 Bucharest             6470.  6447   +0.34  -7.6
                          09   .99       %    3%
 Ljubljana   <.SBITOP  711.1  711.  -0.10%   +2.
             >             1    83           15%
 Zagreb                1679.  1690  -0.63%  -0.5
                          80   .50            8%
 Sofia                 443.2  442.   +0.15  -3.8
                           4    59       %    3%
                       BONDS                    
                       Yield  Yiel  Spread  Dail
                              d             y
                       (bid)  chan  vs      chan
                              ge    Bund    ge
                                            in
 Czech                                      spre
 Republic                                   ad
   2-year    <CZ2YT=R  -0.05  -0.0   +043b  -1bp
             R>            4    25      ps     s
   5-year    <CZ5YT=R  0.114  -0.0   +042b  -2bp
             R>                 44      ps     s
   10-year   <CZ10YT=  0.488  -0.0   +023b   +2b
             RR>                05      ps    ps
             FORWARD   RATE   AGREEMENT         
                       3x6    6x9   9x12    3M
                                            inte
                                            rban
                                            k
 Czech Rep              0.28  0.24    0.23     0
             <PRIBOR=                       
             >                              
 Hungary               0.875  0.86   0.885  1.08
                                            
 Note: FRA   are for                            
 quotes      ask                            
             prices                         
 ***********************************************
 ***************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)

