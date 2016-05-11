FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets ease on change in central bank rhetoric
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets ease on change in central bank rhetoric

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint approaches 17-week low, Hungarian bonds extend loss
    * Hungarian central bank rhetoric turns more hawkish
    * Zloty hovers near 3-month low vs euro ahead of Moody's
review
    * Romanian bonds retreat, central bank remains hawkish

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - The forint and Hungarian
government bonds eased on Wednesday while other central European
assets were mixed after comments from the Hungarian central bank
confirmed that it is likely to finish its interest rate cuts
soon.
    Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday that one more
cut in the bank's 1.05 percent base rate was possible but
further easing was "highly doubtful". 
    Foreign investors bought Hungarian government bonds after
the bank launched a rate cut cycle in March to benefit from an
expected drop in yields and a rise in prices.
    That buying helped the forint firm but the trend reversed
after the bank's rhetoric turned less dovish in the past weeks,
lifting bonds yields by 30-40 basis points.
    Demand from locals has also weakened as the bank has sowed
uncertainty by ending its interest rate swap facility, which
encouraged local banks to buy government bonds in the framework
of Hungary's "self-financing programme" to cut reliance on
foreign investors, a Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "The bank's rhetoric has become more opaque, unpredictable
and hard to understand, increasing the risk premium, so the
logical thing would be to further support demand from local
banks," the trader said.
    "They (the bank) are achieving their goal to weaken the
forint, but the price may be high."
    The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro to
315.20 by 0833 GMT, approaching the 17-week low of 316.25
touched on Monday.
    Government bond yields rose 3-5 basis points from Tuesday's
fixing with the 10-year benchmark paper trading at 3.35 percent,
up 3 basis points.
    Poland's 10-year yield dropped one basis point to 3.0275
percent and the zloty was flat at 4.4299 to the euro,
near Friday's 3-month lows of 4.4375.
    Analysts expect Moody's to lower the outlook on Poland's
credit rating on Friday and some expect a downgrade.
 
    "Paradoxically, the downgrade could bring the zloty's
appreciation, based on a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'
principle," Bank Pekao said in a note.
    Romania's 10-year government bond yield rose one basis point
to 3.565 percent.
    The yield dropped 2 basis points on Tuesday after the
Romanian central bank slashed its inflation forecasts, but a
warning over inflation risks from Governor Mugur Isarescu
maintained the bank's hawkish stance.   
    "We continue to underscore that the central bank is becoming
more and more data- and event-dependent, making the actual
timing of future changes uncertain," ING analysts said in a
note.
   
             CEE       SNAPS   AT  1033        
             MARKETS   HOT    CET          
                       CURRENCIES              
                       Lates  Prev  Daily  Chan
                       t      ious         ge
                       bid    clos  chang  in
                              e     e      2016
 Czech       <EURCZK=  27.02  27.0   +0.0  -0.0
 crown       >            20   255     1%    9%
 Hungary     <EURHUF=  315.2  314.  -0.19  -0.1
 forint      >           000  5900      %    8%
 Polish      <EURPLN=  4.422  4.42  -0.01  -3.7
 zloty       >             9    25      %    3%
 Romanian    <EURRON=  4.491  4.48  -0.06  0.62
 leu         >             0    82      %     %
 Croatian    <EURHRK=  7.508  7.50  -0.08  1.74
 kuna        >             0    18      %     %
 Serbian     <EURRSD=  122.7  122.   +0.0  -1.0
 dinar       >           400  8000     5%    3%
 Note:       calculat  previ  clos  1800       
 daily       ed from   ous    e at  CET    
 change                                    
                       STOCK                   
                       S                   
                       Lates  Prev  Daily  Chan
                       t      ious         ge
                              clos  chang  in
                              e     e      2016
 Prague                867.2  869.  -0.26  -9.3
                           0    46      %    2%
 Budapest              26741  2689  -0.59   +11
                         .72  9.84      %  .79%
 Warsaw                1824.  1825  -0.04  -1.8
                          43   .17      %    7%
 Bucharest             6502.  6474   +0.4  -7.1
                          80   .84     3%    6%
 Ljubljana   <.SBITOP  714.8  715.  -0.13   +2.
             >             2    74      %   68%
 Zagreb                1700.  1695   +0.2   +0.
                          55   .86     8%   65%
 Belgrade    <.BELEX1  615.1  617.  -0.44  -4.4
             5>            9    92      %    9%
 Sofia                 439.4  440.  -0.22  -4.6
                           8    47      %    5%
                       BONDS                   
                       Yield  Yiel  Sprea  Dail
                              d     d      y
                       (bid)  chan  vs     chan
                              ge    Bund   ge
                                           in
 Czech                                     spre
 Republic                                  ad
   2-year    <CZ2YT=R  -0.01  -0.0   +049   +0b
             R>            5    05    bps    ps
   5-year    <CZ5YT=R  0.109  -0.0   +050   +1b
             R>                 02    bps    ps
   10-year   <CZ10YT=  0.448     0   +034   +1b
             RR>                      bps    ps
 Poland                                        
   2-year    <PL2YT=R  1.546  0.00   +205   +1b
             R>                  5    bps    ps
   5-year    <PL5YT=R  2.217  -0.0   +260   +0b
             R>                 04    bps    ps
   10-year   <PL10YT=  3.036  0.00   +293   +2b
             RR>                 4    bps    ps
             FORWARD   RATE   AGREEMENT        
                       3x6    6x9   9x12   3M
                                           inte
                                           rban
                                           k
 Czech Rep              0.27  0.23   0.22     0
             <PRIBOR=                      
             >                             
 Hungary                0.92   0.9   0.91   1.1
                                           
 Poland                1.645  1.56  1.512  1.67
                                75      5  
 Note: FRA   are for                           
 quotes      ask                           
             prices                        
 **********************************************
 ****************
 

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski
in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

