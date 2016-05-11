CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets ease on change in central bank rhetoric

* Forint approaches 17-week low, Hungarian bonds extend loss * Hungarian central bank rhetoric turns more hawkish * Zloty hovers near 3-month low vs euro ahead of Moody's review * Romanian bonds retreat, central bank remains hawkish By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - The forint and Hungarian government bonds eased on Wednesday while other central European assets were mixed after comments from the Hungarian central bank confirmed that it is likely to finish its interest rate cuts soon. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday that one more cut in the bank's 1.05 percent base rate was possible but further easing was "highly doubtful". Foreign investors bought Hungarian government bonds after the bank launched a rate cut cycle in March to benefit from an expected drop in yields and a rise in prices. That buying helped the forint firm but the trend reversed after the bank's rhetoric turned less dovish in the past weeks, lifting bonds yields by 30-40 basis points. Demand from locals has also weakened as the bank has sowed uncertainty by ending its interest rate swap facility, which encouraged local banks to buy government bonds in the framework of Hungary's "self-financing programme" to cut reliance on foreign investors, a Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The bank's rhetoric has become more opaque, unpredictable and hard to understand, increasing the risk premium, so the logical thing would be to further support demand from local banks," the trader said. "They (the bank) are achieving their goal to weaken the forint, but the price may be high." The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro to 315.20 by 0833 GMT, approaching the 17-week low of 316.25 touched on Monday. Government bond yields rose 3-5 basis points from Tuesday's fixing with the 10-year benchmark paper trading at 3.35 percent, up 3 basis points. Poland's 10-year yield dropped one basis point to 3.0275 percent and the zloty was flat at 4.4299 to the euro, near Friday's 3-month lows of 4.4375. Analysts expect Moody's to lower the outlook on Poland's credit rating on Friday and some expect a downgrade. "Paradoxically, the downgrade could bring the zloty's appreciation, based on a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' principle," Bank Pekao said in a note. Romania's 10-year government bond yield rose one basis point to 3.565 percent. The yield dropped 2 basis points on Tuesday after the Romanian central bank slashed its inflation forecasts, but a warning over inflation risks from Governor Mugur Isarescu maintained the bank's hawkish stance. "We continue to underscore that the central bank is becoming more and more data- and event-dependent, making the actual timing of future changes uncertain," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1033 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Prev Daily Chan t ious ge bid clos chang in e e 2016 Czech <EURCZK= 27.02 27.0 +0.0 -0.0 crown > 20 255 1% 9% Hungary <EURHUF= 315.2 314. -0.19 -0.1 forint > 000 5900 % 8% Polish <EURPLN= 4.422 4.42 -0.01 -3.7 zloty > 9 25 % 3% Romanian <EURRON= 4.491 4.48 -0.06 0.62 leu > 0 82 % % Croatian <EURHRK= 7.508 7.50 -0.08 1.74 kuna > 0 18 % % Serbian <EURRSD= 122.7 122. +0.0 -1.0 dinar > 400 8000 5% 3% Note: calculat previ clos 1800 daily ed from ous e at CET change STOCK S Lates Prev Daily Chan t ious ge clos chang in e e 2016 Prague 867.2 869. -0.26 -9.3 0 46 % 2% Budapest 26741 2689 -0.59 +11 .72 9.84 % .79% Warsaw 1824. 1825 -0.04 -1.8 43 .17 % 7% Bucharest 6502. 6474 +0.4 -7.1 80 .84 3% 6% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 714.8 715. -0.13 +2. > 2 74 % 68% Zagreb 1700. 1695 +0.2 +0. 55 .86 8% 65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 615.1 617. -0.44 -4.4 5> 9 92 % 9% Sofia 439.4 440. -0.22 -4.6 8 47 % 5% BONDS Yield Yiel Sprea Dail d d y (bid) chan vs chan ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.01 -0.0 +049 +0b R> 5 05 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.109 -0.0 +050 +1b R> 02 bps ps 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.448 0 +034 +1b RR> bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.546 0.00 +205 +1b R> 5 bps ps 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.217 -0.0 +260 +0b R> 04 bps ps 10-year <PL10YT= 3.036 0.00 +293 +2b RR> 4 bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech Rep 0.27 0.23 0.22 0 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.92 0.9 0.91 1.1 Poland 1.645 1.56 1.512 1.67 75 5 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Heinrich)