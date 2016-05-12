FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, Romanian inflation deeper in negative
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, Romanian inflation deeper in negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Leu, zloty, forint trade near multi-month lows
    * Romanian CPI -3.3 pct, but central bank seen hawkish
    * Hungary, Romania, Serbia hold bond auctions

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies eased on Thursday after data showed Romanian
inflation fell deeper into negative territory.
     Investors were also cautious before first-quarter economic
output figures in the region due on Friday, after weaker than
expected industrial output data in Hungary, the Czech Republic
and Slovakia. Polish manufacturing growth also slowed sharply in
April. 
    Central European economies posted strong growth last year
but latest industrial output data indicate there may have been a
slowdown in the first quarter. 
     Concerns that Moody's may downgrade the credit rating of
Poland on Friday have also been weighing on the local market.
     The zloty, the forint and the leu
 traded near multi-month lows against the euro.
     The forint and the leu weakened by 0.2 percent by 0752 GMT,
to 315.95 and 4.5, respectively, and the zloty shed 0.1 percent
to 4.427.
     Romanian data released on Thursday showed that annual
inflation fell deeper into the negative to -3.3 percent in April
and industrial output fell 0.4 percent in March.
     The Romanian central bank cut its inflation forecasts
earlier this week, but comments from its Governor Mugur Isarescu
remained quite hawkish as the bank still expects a fast rebound
in inflation by next year.
    "We believe that even if headline inflation is flirting with
zero in 4Q16 (the fourth quarter of 2016), this should be enough
for the central bank to start the policy normalisation process
via narrowing the interest rates corridor," ING said in a note.
    "We still see above 50 percent probability for this
happening this year," they added.
    The prospects of monetary tightening in Romania makes its
bonds offered at its auction on Thursday less attractive than a
bond tender in Serbia, where the central bank can still cut
interest rates further, Raiffeisen said in a note.
     They said Hungary's final March industrial output figures,
which confirmed a 4.6 percent annual fall, undermined the
forint.
    The currency has also been under pressure due to a selling
wave in the government bond market in the past weeks as the
central bank has given signals that its new rate cut cycle
started in March may be near the end.
    The bank's Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday that
record low interest rates posed a serious challenge to
commercial banks' profitability. 
    "The bank's communication about the rate cuts has not been
clear and we will see if banks will want to buy bonds at today's
auction," one trader said. "The auction will be sold, the
question is if demand will be as aggressive as in the past."
    Hungarian government bonds were steady ahead of the auction,
with 10-year bonds trading at a yield of 3.33 percent.  
             CEE       SNAPS   AT  0952 CET      
             MARKETS   HOT                   
                       CURRENCIES                
                       Lates  Prev  Daily    Chan
                       t      ious           ge
                       bid    clos  change   in
                              e              2016
 Czech       <EURCZK=  27.02  27.0   +0.04%  -0.0
 crown       >            30   335             9%
 Hungary     <EURHUF=  315.9  315.   -0.17%  -0.4
 forint      >           500  4100             1%
 Polish      <EURPLN=  4.427  4.42   -0.08%  -3.8
 zloty       >             0    34             2%
 Romanian    <EURRON=  4.500  4.49   -0.16%  0.42
 leu         >             0    30              %
 Croatian    <EURHRK=  7.510  7.51   +0.10%  1.72
 kuna        >             0    72              %
 Serbian     <EURRSD=  122.6  122.   +0.14%  -0.9
 dinar       >           500  8200             6%
 Note:       calculat  previ  clos  1800         
 daily       ed from   ous    e at  CET      
 change                                      
                       STOCK                     
                       S                     
                       Lates  Prev  Daily    Chan
                       t      ious           ge
                              clos  change   in
                              e              2016
 Prague                867.4  866.   +0.06%  -9.2
                           5    93             9%
 Budapest              26905  2684   +0.23%   +12
                         .65  5.23           .48%
 Warsaw                1824.  1818   +0.34%  -1.8
                          19   .02             8%
 Bucharest             6478.  6458   +0.31%  -7.5
                          83   .99             0%
 Ljubljana   <.SBITOP  710.0  712.   -0.33%   +2.
             >             5    42            00%
 Zagreb                1711.  1702   +0.54%   +1.
                          74   .62            31%
 Belgrade    <.BELEX1  616.8  616.   +0.14%  -4.2
             5>            9    05             2%
 Sofia                 442.1  441.   +0.03%  -4.0
                           1    96             8%
                       BONDS                     
                       Yield  Yiel  Spread   Dail
                              d              y
                       (bid)  chan  vs Bund  chan
                              ge             ge
                                             in
 Czech                                       spre
 Republic                                    ad
   2-year    <CZ2YT=R  -0.01  -0.0   +049bp   +0b
             R>            8    04        s    ps
   5-year    <CZ5YT=R  0.104  -0.0   +049bp   +0b
             R>                 05        s    ps
   10-year   <CZ10YT=  0.423  -0.0   +031bp  -1bp
             RR>                25        s     s
 Poland                                          
   2-year    <PL2YT=R  1.563  -0.0   +207bp   +0b
             R>                 07        s    ps
   5-year    <PL5YT=R  2.202  -0.0   +259bp  -2bp
             R>                 22        s     s
   10-year   <PL10YT=  3.001  -0.0   +289bp   +0b
             RR>                14        s    ps
             FORWARD   RATE   AGREEMENT          
                       3x6    6x9   9x12     3M
                                             inte
                                             rban
                                             k
 Czech Rep              0.27  0.24     0.22     0
             <PRIBOR=                        
             >                               
 Hungary                0.92  0.87     0.88   1.1
                                             
 Poland                 1.63  1.58     1.51  1.67
                                             
 Note: FRA   are for                             
 quotes      ask                             
             prices                          
 ************************************************
 **************
 
 (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade, Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest andJakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.