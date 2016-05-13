FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms ahead of Moody's review despite GDP slowdown
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms ahead of Moody's review despite GDP slowdown

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - The zloty and Polish
government bonds firmed amid hopes that Moody's will only worsen
the outlook of Poland's credit rating later on Friday rather
than cutting the rating itself.
    In January, rating agency S&P downgraded Poland's credit
rating, saying the ruling conservative government had weakened
the independence of key institutions, particularly the
constitutional court. There are fears now that government
spending plans and other political measures could prompt a
downgrade by Moody's as well on Friday.
    In a Reuters poll, most analysts forecast that Moody's will
cut Poland's credit rating outlook to negative from stable. A
minority saw a rating cut to A3 from A2. 
    But some investors think that even a downgrade could not
weaken the zloty further as it got oversold in the
past weeks and reached a 3-month low against the euro last week.
    It traded at 4.4 at 0847 GMT, firmer by 0.4 percent, with
the expectations on the ratings mostly priced in. 
    Polish government bonds firmed, with yields falling 3-5
basis points along the curve. The yield on the 10-year benchmark
paper dropped 3 basis points to 2.97 percent.
    "If only the outlook is downgraded, there might be no
reaction (in markets) at all ... Rating cut will obviously be
negative for the zloty, likely not only in short term," mBank
analysts said in a note.
    Polish debt yields have been falling for days, partly due to
hopes that the rating will not be lowered. If the rating is not
lowered, bonds' potential for further gains might be limited,
analysts said.
    "In our opinion, if the agency only downgrades the outlook
to negative, 10-year bond yield could fall to 2.95 percent
within a week," BZ WBK analysts said in a note.
    Elsewhere in Central Europe, the forint also
firmed slightly, by 0.1 percent to 315.50.
    It rebounded from a 4-month low hit earlier at 316.4, after
Hungary reported a sharp slowdown in economic growth to 0.9
percent in the first quarter from 3.2 percent in the previous
quarter, due to a decline in construction and the country's
vehicle industry, and a slowdown in the inflow of EU funds.
    The figures were the worst since 2012, but analysts said
some pick-up was likely later this year.
    "Against this background, recently announced fiscal easing
may support the already weak growth prospects," ING analyst
Peter Virovacz said in a note.
    The index of the Budapest Stock Exchange, however,
fell half a percent.
    The stocks of OTP Bank, which is sensitive to
economic output, fell 1.3 percent even though the region's
biggest independent lender reported a jump in first-quarter
profits. 
    Polish figures also showed a slowdown in economic growth, to
3 percent, its lowest in more than two years. 
    That negative surprise also contributed to the fall in
Polish bond yields as it could increase the probability that the
Polish central bank will resume interest rate cuts, traders
said.
    Warsaw's bluechip stock index shed 0.1 percent.
         CEE    SNA   AT  1047 CET                      
         MARKE  PSH                        
         TS     OT                         
                CURRENCI                                
                ES                         
                Lat  Pre  Daily            Change
                est  vio                   
                     us                    
                bid  clo  change           in 2016
                     se                    
 Czech   <EURC  27.  27.           +0.00%         -0.09%
 crown   ZK=>   021  022                   
                  0    0                   
 Hungar  <EURH  315  315           +0.12%         -0.27%
 y       UF=>   .50  .88                   
 forint          00   00                   
 Polish  <EURP  4.4  4.4           +0.36%         -3.24%
 zloty   LN=>   007  164                   
 Romani  <EURR  4.4  4.4           +0.03%          0.49%
 an leu  ON=>   970  985                   
 Croati  <EURH  7.5  7.5           +0.02%          1.85%
 an      RK=>   000  015                   
 kuna                                      
 Serbia  <EURR  122  122           +0.08%         -0.92%
 n       SD=>   .60  .70                   
 dinar           00   00                   
 Note:   calcu  pre  clo  1800 CET                      
 daily   lated  vio  se                    
 change  from   us   at                    
                STO                                     
                CKS                        
                Lat  Pre  Daily            Change
                est  vio                   
                     us                    
                     clo  change           in 2016
                     se                    
 Prague         872  871           +0.13%         -8.76%
                .53  .43                   
 Budape  <.BUX  267  268           -0.47%        +11.72%
 st      >      24.  50.                   
                 56   53                   
 Warsaw  <.WIG  181  181           -0.11%         -2.43%
         20>    4.0  6.0                   
                  5    9                   
 Buchar  <.BET  645  644           +0.15%         -7.78%
 est     I>     9.1  9.4                   
                  7    9                   
 Ljublj  <.SBI  710  713           -0.42%         +2.11%
 ana     TOP>   .82  .82                   
 Zagreb  <.CRB  170  169           +0.18%         +0.74%
         EX>    2.1  8.9                   
                  0    9                   
 Belgra  <.BEL  617  618           -0.08%         -4.13%
 de      EX15>  .53  .05                   
 Sofia   <.SOF  439  440           -0.10%         -4.59%
         IX>    .75  .18                   
                BON                                     
                DS                         
                Yie  Yie  Spread           Daily
                ld   ld                    
                (bi  cha  vs Bund          change in
                d)   nge                   
 Czech                                     spread
 Republ                                    
 ic                                        
         <CZ2Y  -0.  0.0          +049bps          +2bps
 2-year  T=RR>  015   15                   
         <CZ5Y  0.1  0.0          +049bps          +2bps
 5-year  T=RR>    1   07                   
         <CZ10  0.4  0.0          +034bps          +5bps
 10-yea  YT=RR   77    3                   
 r       >                                 
 Poland                                                 
         <PL2Y  1.5  -0.          +201bps          -5bps
 2-year  T=RR>   09  048                   
         <PL5Y  2.1  -0.          +255bps          +0bps
 5-year  T=RR>   61  009                   
         <PL10  2.9  -0.          +285bps          +0bps
 10-yea  YT=RR   85  023                   
 r       >                                 
         FORWA  RAT  AGREEMENT                          
         RD     E                          
                3x6  6x9  9x12             3M interbank
 Czech   <CZKF  0.2  0.2             0.23              0
 Rep     RA><P    7    4                   
         RIBOR                             
         =>                                
 Hungar  <HUFF  0.9  0.8             0.87           1.09
 y       RA><B    1   65                   
         UBOR=                             
         >                                 
 Poland  <PLNF  1.6  1.5             1.48           1.67
         RA><W         3                   
         IBOR=                             
         >                                 
 Note:   are                                            
 FRA     for                               
 quotes  ask                               
         price                             
         s                                 
 *******************************************************
 *******
 

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
