CEE MARKETS-Moody's review pushes zloty, bonds firmer
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 16, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Moody's review pushes zloty, bonds firmer

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty gains might be limited
    * Moody's cuts outlook on A2 rating to negative from stable
    * Polish bonds firm modestly, bourse index up

    By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Jakub Iglewski
    BUCHAREST/WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed
1.0 percent and government bond prices gained early in the
session on Monday after Moody's kept the country's rating
unchanged but shifted its outlook to negative from stable on
Saturday as expected.
    By 0820 GMT the zloty rose as high as 4.3650. A
Warsaw-based bond dealer said yields fell by 4 basis points
along the curve, and Warsaw's bluechip stock index rose
1.82 percent to a one-week high.  
    Moody's Investor's Services confirmed Poland's rating but
cut its outlook, citing rising fiscal risks and the conservative
government's shift to more unpredictable policies and
legislation. 
    Just over half the analysts polled by Reuters expected the
move after Standard and Poor's rattled investors with a
downgrade in January, saying the new government's policies
eroded the independence of institutions such as the top court.
    "We perceive the Moody's decision as a signal, that the
agency has identified the risk factors in Poland and an
escalation of these risks will become a reason for a (future)
rating cut," mBank said in a note.
    Among the risks is a possible Swiss franc conversion plan, a
retirement age cut and the constitutional court dispute.
    "Perception of these risks will likely limit the scale of a
post-Moody's rebound. Uncertainty over the presidential Swiss
franc bill proposal and any political signals about the
retirement age cut will still affect the market," mBank said.
    There have also been some fears among market players that
government spending plans and other political measures could
have prompted a Moody's downgrade.
    "I expect the market to be trading the Moody's decision
today but when investors recall the recent weak data we may see
some gains at the short end of the curve, as there are still
chances for rate cuts," said PKO BP bond dealer Marcin Grzywacz.
    Polish debt yields have been on a sliding path over the past
days with most players eyeing no ratings downgrade, however
traders say their potential for further gains might be limited.
    Elsewhere, the Romanian leu edged up 1.1 percent to 4.4875
and the Czech crown was flat at 27.02 per euro. Hungarian
markets are closed.


           CEE      SNAPSHOT   AT  1020 CET            
           MARKETS                              
                    CURRENCIES                         
                    Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                    bid       close     change  in 2016
 Czech     <EURCZK   27.0230   27.0210  -0.01%   -0.09%
 crown     =>                                   
 Hungary   <EURHUF  315.1500  316.1800   +0.33   -0.16%
 forint    =>                                %  
 Polish    <EURPLN    4.3695    4.4103   +0.93   -2.55%
 zloty     =>                                %  
 Romanian  <EURRON    4.4875    4.4929   +0.12    0.70%
 leu       =>                                %  
 Croatian  <EURHRK    7.4935    7.5033   +0.13    1.94%
 kuna      =>                                %  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  122.6000  122.6700   +0.06   -0.92%
 dinar     =>                                %  
 Note:     calcula  previous  close at  1800           
 daily     ted                          CET     
 change    from                                 
                    STOCKS                             
                    Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                              close     change  in 2016
 Prague               873.41    873.87  -0.05%   -8.67%
 Budapest           26556.35  26850.53  -1.10%   +11.02
                                                      %
 Warsaw    <.WIG20   1851.63   1815.38   +2.00   -0.40%
           >                                 %  
 Buchares            6462.14   6462.97  -0.01%   -7.74%
 t                                              
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO    708.01    714.77  -0.95%   +1.70%
 a         P>                                   
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX   1698.20   1698.76  -0.03%   +0.51%
           >                                    
 Belgrade  <.BELEX    614.56    619.30  -0.77%   -4.59%
           15>                                  
 Sofia     <.SOFIX    440.86    440.86   +0.00   -4.35%
           >                                 %  
                    BONDS                              
                    Yield     Yield     Spread  Daily
                    (bid)     change    vs      change
                                        Bund    in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=    -0.078    -0.063   +043b    -6bps
           RR>                              ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=      0.08     -0.03   +046b    -3bps
           RR>                              ps  
           <CZ10YT     0.498     0.035   +037b    +4bps
 10-year   =RR>                             ps  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=  #VALUE!      -0.04  #VALUE    -4bps
           RR>                            !     
   5-year  <PL5YT=  #VALUE!          0  #VALUE    +0bps
           RR>                            !     
           <PL10YT  #VALUE!          0  #VALUE    +0bps
 10-year   =RR>                           !     
           FORWARD  RATE      AGREEMENT                
                    3x6       6x9       9x12    3M
                                                interba
                                                nk
 Czech     <CZKFRA      0.29      0.24    0.23        0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                              
           R=>                                  
 Hungary   <HUFFRA      0.92      0.88    0.89     1.09
           ><BUBOR                              
           =>                                   
 Poland    <PLNFRA      1.59      1.51   1.445     1.67
           ><WIBOR                              
           =>                                   
 Note:     are for                                     
 FRA       ask                                  
 quotes    prices                               
 ******************************************************
 ********
    
    

 (Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
