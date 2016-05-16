CEE MARKETS-Moody's review pushes zloty, bonds firmer

* Zloty gains might be limited * Moody's cuts outlook on A2 rating to negative from stable * Polish bonds firm modestly, bourse index up By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Jakub Iglewski BUCHAREST/WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed 1.0 percent and government bond prices gained early in the session on Monday after Moody's kept the country's rating unchanged but shifted its outlook to negative from stable on Saturday as expected. By 0820 GMT the zloty rose as high as 4.3650. A Warsaw-based bond dealer said yields fell by 4 basis points along the curve, and Warsaw's bluechip stock index rose 1.82 percent to a one-week high. Moody's Investor's Services confirmed Poland's rating but cut its outlook, citing rising fiscal risks and the conservative government's shift to more unpredictable policies and legislation. Just over half the analysts polled by Reuters expected the move after Standard and Poor's rattled investors with a downgrade in January, saying the new government's policies eroded the independence of institutions such as the top court. "We perceive the Moody's decision as a signal, that the agency has identified the risk factors in Poland and an escalation of these risks will become a reason for a (future) rating cut," mBank said in a note. Among the risks is a possible Swiss franc conversion plan, a retirement age cut and the constitutional court dispute. "Perception of these risks will likely limit the scale of a post-Moody's rebound. Uncertainty over the presidential Swiss franc bill proposal and any political signals about the retirement age cut will still affect the market," mBank said. There have also been some fears among market players that government spending plans and other political measures could have prompted a Moody's downgrade. "I expect the market to be trading the Moody's decision today but when investors recall the recent weak data we may see some gains at the short end of the curve, as there are still chances for rate cuts," said PKO BP bond dealer Marcin Grzywacz. Polish debt yields have been on a sliding path over the past days with most players eyeing no ratings downgrade, however traders say their potential for further gains might be limited. Elsewhere, the Romanian leu edged up 1.1 percent to 4.4875 and the Czech crown was flat at 27.02 per euro. Hungarian markets are closed. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0230 27.0210 -0.01% -0.09% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 315.1500 316.1800 +0.33 -0.16% forint => % Polish <EURPLN 4.3695 4.4103 +0.93 -2.55% zloty => % Romanian <EURRON 4.4875 4.4929 +0.12 0.70% leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.4935 7.5033 +0.13 1.94% kuna => % Serbian <EURRSD 122.6000 122.6700 +0.06 -0.92% dinar => % Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 873.41 873.87 -0.05% -8.67% Budapest 26556.35 26850.53 -1.10% +11.02 % Warsaw <.WIG20 1851.63 1815.38 +2.00 -0.40% > % Buchares 6462.14 6462.97 -0.01% -7.74% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 708.01 714.77 -0.95% +1.70% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1698.20 1698.76 -0.03% +0.51% > Belgrade <.BELEX 614.56 619.30 -0.77% -4.59% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 440.86 440.86 +0.00 -4.35% > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.078 -0.063 +043b -6bps RR> ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.08 -0.03 +046b -3bps RR> ps <CZ10YT 0.498 0.035 +037b +4bps 10-year =RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #VALUE! -0.04 #VALUE -4bps RR> ! 5-year <PL5YT= #VALUE! 0 #VALUE +0bps RR> ! <PL10YT #VALUE! 0 #VALUE +0bps 10-year =RR> ! FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.24 0.23 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.88 0.89 1.09 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.51 1.445 1.67 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ****************************************************** ******** (Editing by Alison Williams)