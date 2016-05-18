FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets retreat as U.S. debt yields rise
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets retreat as U.S. debt yields rise

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Forex, bonds, stocks ease on rising Fed hike expectations
    * Polish employment, wages data due at 1200 GMT
    * Czechs seen safely selling bonds at auction

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European assets
eased on Wednesday amid concern the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates when it meets next month, reducing demand
for the region's high-yielding securities.
    The chances of a Fed rate increase grew after reports showed
U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three
years and housing starts and industrial production rebounded in
April.
    "Growing concern about Fed's potential rate hike in June
might weigh on emerging markets currencies," BZ WBK analysts
said in a note.
    The zloty retreated further from the four-week
high it reached against the euro after Moody's left its rating
on Poland unchanged on Friday. The zloty shed 0.4
percent to 4.3915 by 0814 GMT.
    "The effect of positive surprise of Moody's decision seems
to be unwinding, and falls on European stock markets are also
dragging the zloty lower," BZ WBK analysts said.
    The yield on Poland's 10-year bonds rose 4 basis points to
2.96 percent. Polish debt may get some support if April
employment and corporate wages figures, due at 1200 GMT, are
weak. But hawkish comments from the Fed or the European Central
Bank would weigh on them, Pekao Bank analysts said in a note.
    Hungary's 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.37
percent, after rising for weeks on signals from the central bank
that its rate cuts may close to ending.
    "Yields cannot rise every day," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said, adding that Wednesday's switch auction
 would be a test of appetite for long-term bonds.
    The forint eased a quarter of a percent to 315.65
against the euro. The main index of the Budapest stock exchange
 fell 0.7 percent to a five-week low, but it remains the
region's best performer this year, with a 9 percent gain.
    Rising U.S. Treasury yields are not expected to affect a
government bond auction in the Czech Republic. Komercni Banka
trader Dalimil Vyskovski said both short-dated and the
2028-expiry debt should draw sufficient demand.
    "We expect the yield to print at negative though close to
zero and the amount to be subscribed," Vyskovski said about the
short-end papers.
    The Czech crown traded flat at 27.021, near the
limit on its value set by the central bank, which intervenes to
keep the currency from strengthening further.  
    
         CEE    SNAPSHO   AT  1014 CET            
         MARKE  T                           
         TS                                 
                CURRENCIES                        
                Latest   Previous   Daily   Change
                bid      close      change  in
                                            2016
 Czech   <EURC  27.0210    27.0255   +0.02  -0.09%
 crown   ZK=>                            %  
 Hungar  <EURH  315.650   314.8950  -0.24%  -0.32%
 y       UF=>         0                     
 forint                                     
 Polish  <EURP   4.3915     4.3727  -0.43%  -3.04%
 zloty   LN=>                               
 Romani  <EURR   4.4911     4.4840  -0.16%   0.62%
 an leu  ON=>                               
 Croati  <EURH   7.4880     7.4935   +0.07   2.02%
 an      RK=>                            %  
 kuna                                       
 Serbia  <EURR  122.540   122.6600   +0.10  -0.87%
 n       SD=>         0                  %  
 dinar                                      
 Note:   calcu  previou  close at   1800          
 daily   lated  s                   CET     
 change  from                               
                STOCKS                            
                Latest   Previous   Daily   Change
                         close      change  in
                                            2016
 Prague          870.41     869.31   +0.13  -8.98%
                                         %  
 Budape  <.BUX  26069.2   26247.31  -0.68%   +8.98
 st      >            0                          %
 Warsaw  <.WIG  1841.71    1846.50  -0.26%  -0.94%
         20>                                
 Buchar  <.BET  6402.37    6408.02  -0.09%  -8.59%
 est     I>                                 
 Ljublj  <.SBI   708.54     712.63  -0.57%   +1.78
 ana     TOP>                                    %
 Zagreb  <.CRB  1690.57    1692.10  -0.09%   +0.06
         EX>                                     %
 Belgra  <.BEL   613.87     614.91  -0.17%  -4.69%
 de      EX15>                              
 Sofia   <.SOF   439.53     440.38  -0.19%  -4.64%
         IX>                                
                BONDS                             
                Yield    Yield      Spread  Daily
                (bid)    change     vs      change
                                    Bund    in
 Czech                                      spread
 Republ                                     
 ic                                         
         <CZ2Y    0.018      0.024   +053b   +3bps
 2-year  T=RR>                          ps  
         <CZ5Y    0.127      0.012   +050b   +1bps
 5-year  T=RR>                          ps  
         <CZ10    0.497      0.016   +035b   +0bps
 10-yea  YT=RR                          ps  
 r       >                                  
 Poland                                           
         <PL2Y    1.525      0.011   +203b   +1bps
 2-year  T=RR>                          ps  
         <PL5Y    2.192      0.031   +256b   +2bps
 5-year  T=RR>                          ps  
         <PL10    2.966      0.035   +282b   +2bps
 10-yea  YT=RR                          ps  
 r       >                                  
         FORWA  RATE     AGREEMENT                
         RD                                 
                3x6      6x9        9x12    3M
                                            interb
                                            ank
 Czech   <CZKF     0.29       0.24    0.23       0
 Rep     RA><P                              
         RIBOR                              
         =>                                 
 Hungar  <HUFF     0.93       0.88   0.885    1.09
 y       RA><B                              
         UBOR=                              
         >                                  
 Poland  <PLNF     1.62      1.505    1.46    1.67
         RA><W                              
         IBOR=                              
         >                                  
 Note:   are                                      
 FRA     for                                
 quotes  ask                                
         price                              
         s                                  
 *************************************************
 *************
 

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
