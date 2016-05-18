FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Central European assets retreat as U.S. debt yields rise
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Central European assets retreat as U.S. debt yields rise

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Forex, bonds, stocks ease on rising Fed hike expectations
    * Zloty off 4-week high vs euro
    * Czech short-end bonds draw healthy demand

 (Adds Czech bond auction, Polish wages figures)
    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European assets
eased on Wednesday amid concern the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates when it meets next month, reducing demand
for the region's high-yielding securities.
    The chances of a Fed rate increase grew after reports showed
U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three
years and housing starts and industrial production rebounded in
April. 
    "Growing concern about Fed's potential rate hike in June
might weigh on emerging markets currencies," BZ WBK analysts
said in a note.
    The zloty retreated further from the four-week
high it reached against the euro after Moody's left its rating
on Poland unchanged on Friday. The zloty shed half
a percent to 4.3925 by 1231 GMT.
    "The effect of positive surprise of Moody's decision seems
to be unwinding, and falls on European stock markets are also
dragging the zloty lower," BZ WBK analysts said.
    A bigger than expected 4.6 percent annual surge in Polish
wages in April failed to lift the zloty as investors await
further clues from industrial output and retail sales data due
on Friday. First-quarter economic output disappointed last week,
growing by only 3 percent year-on-year.  
    Polish government bonds continued to retreat, with the
yields on 10-year papers rising 6 basis points to 2.98 percent. 
    Hungary's 10-year yield dropped 1 basis points to 3.38
percent, after rising for weeks on signals from the central bank
that its rate cuts may close to ending.
    The forint eased 0.4 percent to 316.27 against the
euro. The main index of the Budapest stock exchange fell
1.1 percent to a five-week low, but it remains the region's best
performer this year, with 8.6 percent gain.
    Despite the bearish international sentiment, demand for
2018-expiry government bonds at a Czech auction was three times
the offer and the papers were sold at a negative average yield
of -0.016 percent. 
    That was higher from -0.037 percent recorded in a January
sale and -0.5 percent 2-year yields in November.
    The Czech central bank has deterred speculation that it
could soon exit its cap for the crown at 27 against
the euro with firm pledges to keep the regime into 2017, but the
speculation may return, one dealer said.
    Central bank board member Lubomir Lizal was quoted as saying
on Wednesday that the bank could lower its own interest rates
into the negative when it ditches the crown cap to prevent
currency jumps.    
         CEE    SNAPSHOT   AT  1431 CET         
         MARKE                             
         TS                                
                CURRENCIES                      
                Latest    Previous  Daily  Chang
                                           e
                bid       close     chang  in
                                    e      2016
 Czech   <EURC   27.0220   27.0255   +0.0  -0.09
 crown   ZK=>                          1%      %
 Hungar  <EURH  316.2700  314.8950  -0.43  -0.52
 y       UF=>                           %      %
 forint                                    
 Polish  <EURP    4.3925    4.3727  -0.45  -3.06
 zloty   LN=>                           %      %
 Romani  <EURR    4.4950    4.4840  -0.24  0.53%
 an leu  ON=>                           %  
 Croati  <EURH    7.4870    7.4935   +0.0  2.03%
 an      RK=>                          9%  
 kuna                                      
 Serbia  <EURR  122.5500  122.6600   +0.0  -0.88
 n       SD=>                          9%      %
 dinar                                     
 Note:   calcu  previous  close at  1800        
 daily   lated                      CET    
 change  from                              
                STOCKS                          
                Latest    Previous  Daily  Chang
                                           e
                          close     chang  in
                                    e      2016
 Prague           867.92    869.31  -0.16  -9.24
                                        %      %
 Budape  <.BUX  25971.12  26247.31  -1.05   +8.5
 st      >                              %     7%
 Warsaw  <.WIG   1847.66   1846.50   +0.0  -0.62
         20>                           6%      %
 Buchar  <.BET   6395.93   6408.02  -0.19  -8.69
 est     I>                             %      %
 Ljublj  <.SBI    709.17    712.63  -0.49   +1.8
 ana     TOP>                           %     7%
 Zagreb  <.CRB   1691.56   1692.10  -0.03   +0.1
         EX>                            %     1%
 Belgra  <.BEL    620.28    614.91   +0.8  -3.70
 de      EX15>                         7%      %
 Sofia   <.SOF    438.71    440.38  -0.38  -4.81
         IX>                            %      %
                BONDS                           
                Yield     Yield     Sprea  Daily
                                    d      
                (bid)     change    vs     chang
                                    Bund   e in
 Czech                                     sprea
 Republ                                    d
 ic                                        
         <CZ2Y    -0.011    -0.005   +050   +0bp
 2-year  T=RR>                        bps      s
         <CZ5Y     0.113    -0.002   +049  -1bps
 5-year  T=RR>                        bps  
         <CZ10     0.481         0   +033  -2bps
 10-yea  YT=RR                        bps  
 r       >                                 
 Poland                                         
         <PL2Y     1.536     0.006   +205   +1bp
 2-year  T=RR>                        bps      s
         <PL5Y     2.202     0.029   +257   +3bp
 5-year  T=RR>                        bps      s
         <PL10     2.983     0.065   +283   +5bp
 10-yea  YT=RR                        bps      s
 r       >                                 
         FORWA  RATE      AGREEMENT             
         RD                                
                3x6       6x9       9x12   3M
                                           inter
                                           bank
 Czech   <CZKF      0.29      0.24   0.23      0
 Rep     RA><P                             
         RIBOR                             
         =>                                
 Hungar  <HUFF      0.92      0.87  0.875   1.09
 y       RA><B                             
         UBOR=                             
         >                                 
 Poland  <PLNF      1.62     1.505   1.46   1.67
         RA><W                             
         IBOR=                             
         >                                 
 Note:   are                                    
 FRA     for                               
 quotes  ask                               
         price                             
         s                                 
 ***********************************************
 ***************
 

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
