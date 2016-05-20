FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Polish assets lag on rule-of-law row
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish assets lag on rule-of-law row

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty eases amid EU threat
    * Hungarian bonds firm but Fitch upgrade seen unlikely

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - Polish assets lagged a Central
European rebound on Friday, amid a row in parliament about a
likely EU crackdown on Warsaw's political establishment over
alleged rule-of-law violations.
    The European Commission has given Warsaw until Monday to
make significant progress on the issue. Poland's government says
it needs more time to enact the relevant legislation.
 
    The standoff stems from changes that the government imposed
on Poland's constitutional court.
    Investors were also awaiting a parliamentary commission
hearing for central bank governor candidate Adam Glapinski that
looked likely to be delayed.
    The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro to
4.417 by 0853 GMT, while other currencies in the region were
steady or slightly firmer.
    "Political risk will continue to weigh on Polish assets,"
said head of FX trading at mBank, Marcin Turkiewicz, mentioning
also market concerns over plans to convert Swiss franc
mortgages.
    The Warsaw bourse's bluechip stock index dipped to
a 3-month low before joinING a rebound in Asia and other parts
of Europe. The WIG20 index rose 0.4 percent by 0853 GMT but
still lagged other bourses in the region.
    A 1.9 percent fall in the shares of Pekao bank 
curbed the gains in the index, after a source told Reuters that
Italy's UniCredit may cut its holding in businesses including
Pekao.
    Investors in Hungary were awaited a review of the country's
rating by agency Fitch after domestic markets close.
    Expectations for an upgrade into investment grade from
"junk" have been significantly scaled back in markets in the
past weeks, after the government announced a rise in the planned
      
budget deficit for 2017 to 2.4 percent of economic output.
    "I expect a negative surprise from Fitch, even a cut in the
rating outlook (from positive) cannot be ruled out," one
Budapest-based trader said.
    Expectations for a 15 basis point base rate cut at a central
bank meeting on Tuesday supported short-end yields. Hungarian
bonds yields dropped by 2-5 basis points along the curve,
retreating after weeks of rises.
    Polish bond yields were flat.
    
    
         CEE    SNA   AT  1053      
         MARKE  PSH  CET         
         TS     OT               
                CURRENCI            
                ES               
                Lat  Pre  Daily  Cha
                est  vio         nge
                     us          
                bid  clo  chang  in
                     se   e      201
                                 6
 Czech   <EURC  27.  27.   +0.0  -0.
 crown   ZK=>   023  024     1%  09%
                  0    5         
 Hungar  <EURH  316  316   +0.0  -0.
 y       UF=>   .50  .54     1%  59%
 forint          00   00         
 Polish  <EURP  4.4  4.4  -0.12  -3.
 zloty   LN=>   170  115      %  60%
 Romani  <EURR  4.5  4.5   +0.0  0.3
 an leu  ON=>   045  048     1%   2%
 Croati  <EURH  7.4  7.4   +0.0  2.0
 an      RK=>   870  875     1%   3%
 kuna                            
 Serbia  <EURR  122  122   +0.1  -0.
 n       SD=>   .57  .72     3%  90%
 dinar           00   50         
 Note:   calcu  pre  clo  1800      
 daily   lated  vio  se   CET    
 change  from   us   at          
                STO                 
                CKS              
                Lat  Pre  Daily  Cha
                est  vio         nge
                     us          
                     clo  chang  in
                     se   e      201
                                 6
 Prague         875  873   +0.2  -8.
                .60  .17     8%  44%
 Budape  <.BUX  261  257   +1.4   +9
 st      >      19.  42.     6%  .19
                 24   85           %
 Warsaw  <.WIG  180  179   +0.3  -2.
         20>    6.3  9.9     6%  84%
                  0    0         
 Buchar  <.BET  641  638   +0.4  -8.
 est     I>     0.7  2.1     5%  47%
                  5    6         
 Ljublj  <.SBI  704  708  -0.58   +1
 ana     TOP>   .15  .28      %  .15
                                   %
 Zagreb  <.CRB  169  169   +0.0   +0
         EX>    1.9  1.5     2%  .14
                  4    9           %
 Belgra  <.BEL  623  625  -0.33  -3.
 de      EX15>  .54  .62      %  19%
 Sofia   <.SOF  438  438  -0.01  -4.
         IX>    .59  .64      %  84%
                BON                 
                DS               
                Yie  Yie  Sprea  Dai
                ld   ld   d      ly
                (bi  cha  vs     cha
                d)   nge  Bund   nge
                                 in
 Czech                           spr
 Republ                          ead
 ic                              
         <CZ2Y  0.0  0.0   +052   +0
 2-year  T=RR>   14   07    bps  bps
         <CZ5Y  0.1  0.0   +049   +1
 5-year  T=RR>    4   07    bps  bps
         <CZ10  0.5  0.0   +035   +0
 10-yea  YT=RR    2   04    bps  bps
 r       >                       
 Poland                             
         <PL2Y  1.5  -0.   +207  -1b
 2-year  T=RR>    7  009    bps   ps
         <PL5Y  2.2  -0.   +261  -1b
 5-year  T=RR>    6  005    bps   ps
         <PL10  3.0  0.0   +285   +0
 10-yea  YT=RR   28   01    bps  bps
 r       >                       
         FORWA  RAT  AGREEMENT      
         RD     E                
                3x6  6x9  9x12   3M
                                 int
                                 erb
                                 ank
 Czech   <CZKF  0.2  0.2   0.23    0
 Rep     RA><P    8    4         
         RIBOR                   
         =>                      
 Hungar  <HUFF  0.9  0.8  0.885    0
 y       RA><B    2    8         
         UBOR=                   
         >                       
 Poland  <PLNF  1.6  1.5  1.525  1.6
         RA><W    5    7           7
         IBOR=                   
         >                       
 Note:   are                        
 FRA     for                     
 quotes  ask                     
         price                   
         s                       
 ***********************************
 ***************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/ Marcin
Goettig and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.