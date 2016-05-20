FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Polish assets lag on rule-of-law row
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish assets lag on rule-of-law row

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty eases amid EU threat
    * Central bank chief designate's comments fail to lift zloty
    * Forint hits 4-month low, upgrade from Fitch seen unlikely

 (Adds Polish PM, central bank governor, dealer comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Polish assets mostly
lagged a Central European rebound on Friday, amid a row in
parliament about a likely EU crackdown on Warsaw's political
establishment over alleged rule-of-law violations. 
    The European Commission has given Warsaw until Monday to
make significant progress on the issue, while Prime Minister
Beata Szydlo told parliament she would not respond to an
ultimatum. 
    The standoff stems from changes that the government imposed
on Poland's constitutional court.
    The zloty eased a quarter of a percent to 4.422
against the euro by 1400 GMT, failing to rebound after central
bank governor designate Adam Glapinski said the bank could calm
markets with currency intervention if needed, and that interest
rates had reached bottom.  
    His comments, to lawmakers, shed no new light on the costs
to banks of converting Swiss franc mortgages, viewed as a key
risk to Polish asset prices, a Warsaw-based dealer said.
    The Warsaw bourse's bluechip stock index dipped to
a 3-month low before joining a rebound in Asia and other parts
of Europe.
    The index rose 0.5 percent, with a 2.5 percent fall in the
shares of bank Pekao - after a source told Reuters
Italy's UniCredit may cut its holding in businesses including
Pekao - keeping gains in check.  
    Hungary's forint touched a 4-month low at 317
against the euro, easing 0.1 percent as investors awaited a
review of the country's rating by agency Fitch after the market
close.
    Expectations for an upgrade into investment grade have been
significantly scaled back in markets in the past weeks, after
the government announced a rise in the planned budget deficit
for 2017 to 2.4 percent of economic output.
    "I expect a negative surprise from Fitch, even a cut in the
rating outlook (from positive) cannot be ruled out," one
Budapest-based trader said.
    Expectations for a 15 basis point base rate cut at a central
bank meeting on Tuesday supported short-end bond yields.    
Hungarian yields dropped by 2-4 basis points along the curve,
retreating after weeks of rises. 
    Polish yields rose by 3-4 basis points.
         CEE    SNA   AT  1600        
         MARKE  PSH  CET           
         TS     OT                 
                CURRENCI              
                ES                 
                Lat  Pre  Daily    Cha
                est  vio           nge
                     us            
                bid  clo  change   in
                     se            201
                                   6
 Czech   <EURC  27.  27.   -0.01%  -0.
 crown   ZK=>   027  024           11%
                  0    5           
 Hungar  <EURH  316  316   -0.11%  -0.
 y       UF=>   .88  .54           71%
 forint          00   00           
 Polish  <EURP  4.4  4.4   -0.24%  -3.
 zloty   LN=>   220  115           71%
 Romani  <EURR  4.5  4.5   -0.21%  0.1
 an leu  ON=>   145  048            0%
 Croati  <EURH  7.4  7.4   -0.01%  2.0
 an      RK=>   885  875            1%
 kuna                              
 Serbia  <EURR  122  122   +0.12%  -0.
 n       SD=>   .58  .72           91%
 dinar           00   50           
 Note:   calcu  pre  clo  1800        
 daily   lated  vio  se   CET      
 change  from   us   at            
                STO                   
                CKS                
                Lat  Pre  Daily    Cha
                est  vio           nge
                     us            
                     clo  change   in
                     se            201
                                   6
 Prague         872  873   -0.06%  -8.
                .66  .17           75%
 Budape  <.BUX  262  257   +1.97%   +9
 st      >      49.  42.           .74
                 53   85             %
 Warsaw  <.WIG  180  179   +0.51%  -2.
         20>    9.1  9.9           69%
                  4    0           
 Buchar  <.BET  639  638   +0.24%  -8.
 est     I>     7.3  2.1           67%
                  0    6           
 Ljublj  <.SBI  707  708   -0.08%   +1
 ana     TOP>   .72  .28           .66
                                     %
 Zagreb  <.CRB  169  169   +0.38%   +0
         EX>    8.0  1.5           .50
                  7    9             %
 Belgra  <.BEL  623  625   -0.40%  -3.
 de      EX15>  .12  .62           26%
 Sofia   <.SOF  437  438   -0.23%  -5.
         IX>    .61  .64           05%
                BON                   
                DS                 
                Yie  Yie  Spread   Dai
                ld   ld            ly
                (bi  cha  vs Bund  cha
                d)   nge           nge
                                   in
 Czech                             spr
 Republ                            ead
 ic                                
         <CZ2Y  0.0  -0.   +050bp  -1b
 2-year  T=RR>   01  005        s   ps
         <CZ5Y  0.1  -0.   +048bp  -1b
 5-year  T=RR>   32  002        s   ps
         <CZ10  0.5    0   +034bp  -1b
 10-yea  YT=RR   16             s   ps
 r       >                         
 Poland                               
         <PL2Y  1.5  0.0   +209bp   +1
 2-year  T=RR>    9   06        s  bps
         <PL5Y  2.2  0.0   +264bp   +3
 5-year  T=RR>   88   33        s  bps
         <PL10  3.0  0.0   +287bp   +2
 10-yea  YT=RR   49   22        s  bps
 r       >                         
         FORWA  RAT  AGREEMENT        
         RD     E                  
                3x6  6x9  9x12     3M
                                   int
                                   erb
                                   ank
 Czech   <CZKF  0.2  0.2     0.24    0
 Rep     RA><P    9    5           
         RIBOR                     
         =>                        
 Hungar  <HUFF  0.9  0.8      0.9  1.0
 y       RA><B    1    8             8
         UBOR=                     
         >                         
 Poland  <PLNF  1.6  1.6     1.56  1.6
         RA><W   55                  7
         IBOR=                     
         >                         
 Note:   are                          
 FRA     for                       
 quotes  ask                       
         price                     
         s                         
 *************************************
 *************************
     

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/ Marcin
Goettig and Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.