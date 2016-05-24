CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls further as EU-Poland tensions flare

* Zloty weakest since February, EU's Timmermans in Warsaw * Worries over tension with EU weighs on Polish assets * Forint near multi-month low, 15 bp rate cut seen By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - The zloty hit a 3-1/2-month low against the euro on Tuesday as tensions flared between Warsaw and Brussels about the rule of law in Poland. Other Central European currencies were mostly flat. The forint steadied near 4-and-1/2-month lows ahead of Hungarian central bank meeting where it is expected to cut rates but may signal the end of easing. The zloty traded at 4.454 versus the euro at 0810 GMT, down 0.35 percent. But Serbia's dinar firmed after the central bank revised its forecast for economic growth to 2.25-2.5 percent from 1.8 percent, citing rising investments and exports. European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans visits Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss changes to Poland's constitutional court that have raised concerns. Polish assets including the zloty have been under pressure for weeks with added worry over a bill that would see banks footing the bill for the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages. Piling on the negatives, the finance ministry said on Monday that it planned to impose a new tax on retailers, plans for which have already drawn heavy criticism from Brussels. "In comparison to PLN (zloty) we would see more short-term recovery potential for the HUF (forint)," Raiffeisen analysts said, noting that they expected the Hungarian central bank to make its final rate cut for this cycle at its Tuesday meeting. Analysts almost unanimously forecast in a Reuters poll last week that the bank would cut its 1.05 percent base rate by 15 basis points. The poll saw about 50 percent odds for one more cut before the easing cycle ends. Hungary received its first investment grade credit rating since 2012 from Fitch on Friday. The move, which surprised many investors, pushed the forint to its weakest levels since Jan. 12 because it generated expectations for more monetary easing. Several scenarios are possible at the meeting now, including a bigger-than-expected rate cut to finish the easing cycle or a smaller reduction, possibly coupled with signals for further cuts or monetary easing through less orthodox measures. "I do not think that any of the scenarios could shock the market," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungarian government bond yields, following a retreat after the ratings upgrade, changed little on Tuesday. If the central bank ends its rate-cut cycle, that could limit the gains of short- and medium-term Hungarian debt, but the market will get a boost if Moody's also upgrades Hungary's rating in a review in July, market participants said. CEE SNA AT 1010 MARKE PSH CET TS OT CURRENCI ES Lat Pre Daily Cha est vio nge us bid clo chang in se e 201 6 Czech <EURC 27. 27. -0.01 -0. crown ZK=> 034 031 % 13% 0 0 Hungar <EURH 316 316 +0.0 -0. y UF=> .89 .96 2% 71% forint 00 50 Polish <EURP 4.4 4.4 -0.35 -4. zloty LN=> 540 385 % 40% Romani <EURR 4.5 4.5 -0.10 0.0 an leu ON=> 184 140 % 1% Croati <EURH 7.4 7.4 +0.0 1.9 an RK=> 943 955 2% 3% kuna Serbia <EURR 122 122 +0.0 -1. n SD=> .71 .78 6% 01% dinar 00 00 Note: calcu pre clo 1800 daily lated vio se CET change from us at STO CKS Lat Pre Daily Cha est vio nge us clo chang in se e 201 6 Prague 877 874 +0.3 -8. .53 .83 1% 24% Budape <.BUX 265 263 +0.7 +1 st > 75. 68. 9% 1.1 39 25 0% Warsaw <.WIG 182 181 +0.5 -1. 20> 8.6 8.9 3% 64% 1 7 Buchar <.BET 639 638 +0.1 -8. est I> 4.0 5.8 3% 71% 9 9 Ljublj <.SBI 706 709 -0.42 +1 ana TOP> .09 .05 % .43 % Zagreb <.CRB 170 169 +0.0 +0 EX> 0.1 8.8 8% .62 3 1 % Belgra <.BEL 619 621 -0.33 -3. de EX15> .55 .59 % 81% Sofia <.SOF 439 438 +0.1 -4. IX> .18 .64 2% 71% BON DS Yie Yie Sprea Dai ld ld d ly (bi cha vs cha d) nge Bund nge in Czech spr Republ ead ic <CZ2Y -0. -0. +051 +0 2-year T=RR> 001 005 bps bps <CZ5Y 0.1 -0. +050 +1 5-year T=RR> 45 002 bps bps <CZ10 0.5 0 +034 +1 10-yea YT=RR 15 bps bps r > Poland <PL2Y 1.5 0 +210 +0 2-year T=RR> 97 bps bps <PL5Y 2.3 -0. +271 +1 5-year T=RR> 59 002 bps bps <PL10 3.1 0.0 +293 +2 10-yea YT=RR 03 04 bps bps r > FORWA RAT AGREEMENT RD E 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M int erb ank Czech <CZKF 0.2 0.2 0.23 0 Rep RA><P 8 4 RIBOR => Hungar <HUFF 0.9 0.8 0.89 1.0 y RA><B 3 8 8 UBOR= > Poland <PLNF 1.6 1.6 1.582 1.6 RA><W 75 3 5 7 IBOR= > Note: are FRA for quotes ask price s *********************************** *************************** (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Louise Ireland)