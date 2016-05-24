CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds as Hungary ends rate-cutting cycle

* Forint up from 4-1/2-month low, Hungary ends rate cuts * Zloty rebounds, EU allows time to tackle rule-of-law worries (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decision and comments, EU comments on Poland) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - The forint rebounded from multi-month lows on Tuesday, outperforming Central European peers, after Hungary's central bank ended its interest rate cut cycle. The currency sank to its weakest level since Jan. 12 on Monday despite Fitch granting Hungary its first investment grade rating since 2012, as that lifted investors' expectations of deeper monetary easing than was forecast. But on Tuesday the bank cut its base rate by 15 basis points (bps) as predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts and said inflation and economic trends pointed towards holding the new 0.9 percent level for a sustained period. The forint firmed 0.4 percent from its previous close against the euro to 315.65 by 1336 GMT, compared with Monday's low of 317.85. Government bond yields rose 3-4 bps from levels before the statement, but changed little from Monday. "Now we expect (central bank) interest rates ... to stay on hold until the end of next year, while the role of interbank interest rates (BUBOR) as a guidance could strengthen," Takarekbank analyst, Gergely Suppan, said in a note. Bonds might get a boost if Moody's also upgrades Hungary's rating in a review in July, market players have said. The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.9 percent, lifted by OTP Bank whose shares gained 1.9 percent. Elsewhere in the region, the zloty was flat, trading at 4.438 versus the euro. In early trade, it hit a 3-1/2-month low at 4.4575 as tensions flared between Warsaw and Brussels about the rule of law in Poland. But later the EU's executive said that for now it would not escalate its investigation into whether rule of law was under threat in Poland. Raiffeisen analysts who had predicted the end of the Hungarian rate cut cycle said in a note that "in comparison to PLN (zloty) we would see more short-term recovery potential for the HUF (forint)". The dinar was flat at 122.81 against the euro after the Serbian central bank revised its forecast for economic growth to 2.25-2.5 percent from 1.8 percent, citing rising investments and exports. The bank has Central Europe's highest interest rate at 4.25 percent but it refrained from cutting rates last month as it was concerned that possible Federal Reserve rate hikes could make emerging market assets relatively less attractive. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1536 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Chang e bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0250 27.0310 +0.02 -0.10 crown % % Hungar 315.6500 316.9650 +0.42 -0.32 y % % forint Polish 4.4380 4.4385 +0.01 -4.06 zloty % % Romani 4.5082 4.5140 +0.13 0.24% an leu % Croati 7.4960 7.4955 -0.01% 1.91% an kuna Serbia 122.8100 122.7800 -0.02% -1.09 n % dinar Note: calculate previous close at 1800 daily d from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Chang e close change in 2016 Prague 875.90 874.83 +0.12 -8.41 % % Budape 26607.41 26368.25 +0.91 +11. st % 23% Warsaw 1831.79 1818.97 +0.70 -1.47 % % Buchar 6412.79 6385.89 +0.42 -8.45 est % % Ljublj 707.59 709.05 -0.21% +1.6 ana 4% Zagreb 1708.54 1698.81 +0.57 +1.1 % 2% Belgra <.BELEX15 622.87 621.59 +0.21 -3.30 de > % % Sofia 439.18 438.64 +0.12 -4.71 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs chang Bund e in Czech sprea Republ d ic <CZ2YT=RR -0.001 -0.005 +050b +0bp 2-year > ps s <CZ5YT=RR 0.145 -0.002 +050b +1bp 5-year > ps s <CZ10YT=R 0.52 0.005 +034b +1bp 10-yea R> ps s r Poland <PL2YT=RR 1.597 0.003 +210b +0bp 2-year > ps s <PL5YT=RR 2.348 0.009 +270b +2bp 5-year > ps s <PL10YT=R 3.094 0.015 +292b +2bp 10-yea R> ps s r FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech < 0.28 0.24 0.23 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungar < 0.93 0.9 0.93 1.07 y BUBOR=> Poland < 1.66 1.63 1.6 1.67 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices **************************************************** ********** (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Louise Ireland)