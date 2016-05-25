FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Polish 10-year yield touches 3-week high on politics
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish 10-year yield touches 3-week high on politics

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish politics, Fed, Brexit risk weigh on outlook of CEE
assets
    * Poland holds government bond auction

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland's 10-year
government bond yield touched a 3-week high as a constitutional
row with Brussels and expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike weighed on Central European debt markets.
     A bond auction in Warsaw on Wednesday will be a test of how
worried investors are over the European Commission's
unprecedented investigation in changes in the operations of
Poland's constitutional court by the right-wing government.
    Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans met Polish Prime
Minister Beata Szydlo on Tuesday and gave Poland more time to
resolve the issue.
    Deputy foreign minister Konrad Szymanski said the ruling
party PiS was ready to give some ground, but PiS leader Jaroslaw
Kaczynski vowed separately that the government will not "back
down one step" in defending Polish interests.    
    Poland's 10-year bond yield touched 3.119 percent, a 3-week
high and near its highest levels since mid-February, up 2 basis
points from Tuesday, before it retreated to 3.096 percent.
    The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.4235 against the
euro by 0857 GMT, but stays near Tuesday's 3-and-1/2-month lows
at 4.4575.
    The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 314.70, drifted
further off 4-and-1/2-month lows set early this week at 317.85.
    The Hungarian central bank reduced its base rate by 15 basis
point to 0.9 percent as expected on Tuesday, but it ended its
rate cut cycle and that supports the forint.
    "With the decision to end the rate cutting cycle in Hungary,
we see additional support for the forint and continue to favor
HUF over PLN in the short-term," Raiffeisen said in a note.
    Hungarian government bonds, however, retreated, with yields
rising by 2-4 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The 10-year
yield rose 2 basis points to 3.35 percent.
    Traders said regional markets will remain under pressure
from strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in June or July and concerns that Britone may vote ro
leave the European Union in a June referendum.
    Millennium bank analysts said in a note that they saw the
zloty's rise as a "short-term rebound". 
    Hungarian bonds can get a boost if Moody's upgrades the
country's credit rating from 'junk' in July, after Hungary
received its first investment grade rating since 2012 from Fitch
last week. 
    "But that date is still far away," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said. 
     
           CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1057 CET         
           MARKETS                              
                      CURRENCIES                      
                      Latest    Previou  Daily  Change
                                s               
                      bid       close    chang  in
                                         e      2016
 Czech                 27.0200  27.0220   +0.0  -0.08%
 crown                                      1%  
 Hungary              314.7000  315.390   +0.2  -0.02%
 forint                               0     2%  
 Polish                 4.4235   4.4282   +0.1  -3.74%
 zloty                                      1%  
 Romanian               4.5062   4.5080   +0.0   0.28%
 leu                                        4%  
 Croatian               7.4930   7.4955   +0.0   1.95%
 kuna                                       3%  
 Serbian              122.8000  122.880   +0.0  -1.08%
 dinar                                0     7%  
 Note:     calculate  previous  close    1800         
 daily     d from               at       CET    
 change                                         
                      STOCKS                          
                      Latest    Previou  Daily  Change
                                s               
                                close    chang  in
                                         e      2016
 Prague                 886.27   876.22   +1.1  -7.33%
                                            5%  
 Budapest             26784.49  26711.6   +0.2   +11.9
                                      7     7%      7%
 Warsaw                1852.59  1831.15   +1.1  -0.35%
                                            7%  
 Buchares              6414.34  6405.82   +0.1  -8.42%
 t                                          3%  
 Ljubljan               704.57   707.59  -0.43   +1.21
 a                                           %       %
 Zagreb                1711.62  1708.61   +0.1   +1.30
                                            8%       %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15    624.94   622.87   +0.3  -2.97%
           >                                3%  
 Sofia                  439.11   439.18  -0.02  -4.73%
                                             %  
                      BONDS                           
                      Yield     Yield    Sprea  Daily
                                         d      
                      (bid)     change   vs     change
                                         Bund   in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR     0.015    0.016   +052   +2bps
           >                               bps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     0.169    0.024   +052   +2bps
           >                               bps  
           <CZ10YT=R      0.53    0.015   +035   +1bps
 10-year   R>                              bps  
 Poland                                               
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     1.598   -0.003   +210   +0bps
           >                               bps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     2.364    0.005   +271   +0bps
           >                               bps  
           <PL10YT=R     3.099    0.019   +292   +1bps
 10-year   R>                              bps  
           FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT             
                      3x6       6x9      9x12   3M
                                                interb
                                                ank
 Czech             <      0.29     0.25   0.25       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                             
 Hungary           <      0.95      0.9   0.95       0
           BUBOR=>                              
 Poland            <      1.68     1.63  1.605    1.68
           WIBOR=>                              
 Note:     are for                                    
 FRA       ask                                  
 quotes    prices                               
 ********************

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.