CEE MARKETS-Polish 10-year yield touches 3-week high on politics

* Polish politics, Fed, Brexit risk weigh on outlook of CEE assets * Poland holds government bond auction By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland's 10-year government bond yield touched a 3-week high as a constitutional row with Brussels and expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on Central European debt markets. A bond auction in Warsaw on Wednesday will be a test of how worried investors are over the European Commission's unprecedented investigation in changes in the operations of Poland's constitutional court by the right-wing government. Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans met Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo on Tuesday and gave Poland more time to resolve the issue. Deputy foreign minister Konrad Szymanski said the ruling party PiS was ready to give some ground, but PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski vowed separately that the government will not "back down one step" in defending Polish interests. Poland's 10-year bond yield touched 3.119 percent, a 3-week high and near its highest levels since mid-February, up 2 basis points from Tuesday, before it retreated to 3.096 percent. The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.4235 against the euro by 0857 GMT, but stays near Tuesday's 3-and-1/2-month lows at 4.4575. The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 314.70, drifted further off 4-and-1/2-month lows set early this week at 317.85. The Hungarian central bank reduced its base rate by 15 basis point to 0.9 percent as expected on Tuesday, but it ended its rate cut cycle and that supports the forint. "With the decision to end the rate cutting cycle in Hungary, we see additional support for the forint and continue to favor HUF over PLN in the short-term," Raiffeisen said in a note. Hungarian government bonds, however, retreated, with yields rising by 2-4 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 3.35 percent. Traders said regional markets will remain under pressure from strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in June or July and concerns that Britone may vote ro leave the European Union in a June referendum. Millennium bank analysts said in a note that they saw the zloty's rise as a "short-term rebound". Hungarian bonds can get a boost if Moody's upgrades the country's credit rating from 'junk' in July, after Hungary received its first investment grade rating since 2012 from Fitch last week. "But that date is still far away," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1057 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close chang in e 2016 Czech 27.0200 27.0220 +0.0 -0.08% crown 1% Hungary 314.7000 315.390 +0.2 -0.02% forint 0 2% Polish 4.4235 4.4282 +0.1 -3.74% zloty 1% Romanian 4.5062 4.5080 +0.0 0.28% leu 4% Croatian 7.4930 7.4955 +0.0 1.95% kuna 3% Serbian 122.8000 122.880 +0.0 -1.08% dinar 0 7% Note: calculate previous close 1800 daily d from at CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close chang in e 2016 Prague 886.27 876.22 +1.1 -7.33% 5% Budapest 26784.49 26711.6 +0.2 +11.9 7 7% 7% Warsaw 1852.59 1831.15 +1.1 -0.35% 7% Buchares 6414.34 6405.82 +0.1 -8.42% t 3% Ljubljan 704.57 707.59 -0.43 +1.21 a % % Zagreb 1711.62 1708.61 +0.1 +1.30 8% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 624.94 622.87 +0.3 -2.97% > 3% Sofia 439.11 439.18 -0.02 -4.73% % BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.015 0.016 +052 +2bps > bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.169 0.024 +052 +2bps > bps <CZ10YT=R 0.53 0.015 +035 +1bps 10-year R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.598 -0.003 +210 +0bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.364 0.005 +271 +0bps > bps <PL10YT=R 3.099 0.019 +292 +1bps 10-year R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech < 0.29 0.25 0.25 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.95 0.9 0.95 0 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.68 1.63 1.605 1.68 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ********************