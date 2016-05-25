FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds rebound on solid auction
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds rebound on solid auction

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish politics, Fed, Brexit risk weigh on outlook of CEE
assets
    * Polish bonds rebound after solid auction
    * Hungarian bond yields up 5 bps as central bank ended rate
cuts

 (Adds rebound of Polish bond market, comments from rate setter
Ancyparowicz)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Government bonds
rebounded in Warsaw on Wednesday as an auction drew solid demand
amid signs of an easing of a constitutional standoff with
Brussels.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield had earlier touched a
3-week high at 3.119 percent amid expectations of a U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rate hike that weighed on debt markets across
central Europe.
    But analysts said demand was higher than expected when the
finance ministry offered 2-4 billion zlotys worth of bonds at
the auction.
    "The market is taking a breath after European Commision
officials' meeting with Polish PM (Beata Szydlo on Tuesday).
This was visible on the zloty yesterday," Pekao analyst
Arkadiusz Urbanski, said. 
    The zloty was flat at 4.4275 against the euro at
1022 GMT, still close to Tuesday's 3-and-1/2-month lows at
4.4575.
    It started to recover after Commission Vice President Frans
Timmermans met Szydlo and gave Poland more time to resolve
concerns over changes to the constitutional court that critics
say have weakened the tribunal. 
    A senior member of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party
(PiS) signalled on Wednesday it was ready to give some ground to
ease the standoff, though his leader kept up his invective
against Europe in the local press.  
    Polish government bond yields dropped after the auction,
with their curve flattening. The 10-year yield fell 6 basis
points to 3.057 percent.
    But Polish central bank rate setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz
warned in an interview with Reuters that the constitutional
crisis was still "very harmful" to the economy. 
    Elsewhere in Central Europe, the forint firmed 0.2
percent to 314.72 after Hungary's central bank reduced its base
rate by 15 basis point to 0.9 percent as expected on Tuesday,
but ended its rate cut cycle.  
    Hungarian government bond prices, however, retreated. Yields
rose by about 5 basis points from Tuesday's fixing and the
10-year paper traded at a yield of 3.38 percent.
    Traders said regional markets would remain under pressure
from strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in June or July and concerns that Britain may vote to
leave the European Union in a June referendum.
    Millennium bank analysts said in a note that they saw the
zloty's rise as a "short-term rebound". 
    Hungarian bonds can get a boost if Moody's upgrades the
country's credit rating from 'junk' in July, after Hungary
received its first investment grade rating since 2012 from Fitch
last week. 
    "But that date is still far away," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said. 
     
           CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1222 CET          
           MARKETS                               
                      CURRENCIES                       
                      Latest    Previous  Daily  Change
                      bid       close     chang  in
                                          e      2016
 Czech                 27.0270   27.0220  -0.02  -0.11%
 crown                                        %  
 Hungary              314.7200  315.3900   +0.2  -0.03%
 forint                                      1%  
 Polish                 4.4275    4.4282   +0.0  -3.83%
 zloty                                       1%  
 Romanian               4.5110    4.5080  -0.07   0.18%
 leu                                          %  
 Croatian               7.4990    7.4955  -0.05   1.87%
 kuna                                         %  
 Serbian              122.8000  122.8800   +0.0  -1.08%
 dinar                                       7%  
 Note:     calculate  previous  close at  1800         
 daily     d from                         CET    
 change                                          
                      STOCKS                           
                      Latest    Previous  Daily  Change
                                close     chang  in
                                          e      2016
 Prague                 887.25    876.22   +1.2  -7.22%
                                             6%  
 Budapest             26776.22  26711.67   +0.2   +11.9
                                             4%      4%
 Warsaw                1852.11   1831.15   +1.1  -0.38%
                                             4%  
 Buchares              6428.18   6405.82   +0.3  -8.23%
 t                                           5%  
 Ljubljan               703.32    707.59  -0.60   +1.03
 a                                            %       %
 Zagreb                1713.58   1708.61   +0.2   +1.42
                                             9%       %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15    622.94    622.87   +0.0  -3.29%
           >                                 1%  
 Sofia                  439.36    439.18   +0.0  -4.67%
                                             4%  
                      BONDS                            
                      Yield     Yield     Sprea  Daily
                                          d      
                      (bid)     change    vs     change
                                          Bund   in
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR    -0.006    -0.005   +050   +0bps
           >                                bps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     0.143    -0.002   +050   +0bps
           >                                bps  
           <CZ10YT=R     0.515         0   +035   +1bps
 10-year   R>                               bps  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     1.598    -0.011   +210   -1bps
           >                                bps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     2.313    -0.046   +267   -4bps
           >                                bps  
           <PL10YT=R     3.064    -0.027   +290   -2bps
 10-year   R>                               bps  
           FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT              
                      3x6       6x9       9x12   3M
                                                 interb
                                                 ank
 Czech             <      0.29      0.26   0.26       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                              
 Hungary           <      0.99      0.92   0.95       1
           BUBOR=>                               
 Poland            <     1.675      1.62  1.595    1.68
           WIBOR=>                               
 Note:     are for                                     
 FRA       ask                                   
 quotes    prices                                
 **************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
