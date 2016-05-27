FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty boosted by U.S. GDP data; Richter lifts Budapest shares
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty boosted by U.S. GDP data; Richter lifts Budapest shares

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty 
gained half a percent in thin holiday trading on Friday, while
shares in Hungarian drug maker Richter gained as much
as 4 percent after crossing a key price level.
    At 1312 GMT, the zloty was up half a percent, followed by
the Serbian dinar and the Hungarian forint,
which added 0.2 and 0.1 percent, respectively. Other central
European currencies were little changed.
    One analyst in Warsaw said weak U.S. economic growth data
bolstered the zloty as it dampened prospects for a rate increase
by the Federal Reserve in the near term, which can reduce the
appeal of emerging market assets.
    "Worse than expected GDP data from the U.S. supports the
zloty. It's a positive because it reduces a chance for an
imminent rate hike there," said Piotr Poplawski, senior
economist at ING BSK.
    Volumes were reduced in a session sandwiched between a
public holiday in Poland on Thursday and the weekend.
    U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 0.8 percent annual
rate as opposed to the 0.5 percent pace reported last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter GDP
growth would be revised up to a 0.9 percent rate.
    "Someone must have taken advantage of subsiding pressure on
emerging market assets. The market is calm at the moment but I
do not expect this tendency to carry on, let us wait until the
evening when (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen speaks," Poplawski added.
    Shares in Hungary's Richter gained as much as 4 percent,
lifting the Budapest blue chip index to a one-month-high
above 27,000 points after the pharmaceuticals stock crossed a
key price level at 5,600 forints per share.
    "The shares will have to affirm the rally on Monday but
based on both short and longer-term technical indicators, this
seems likely (the shares will not sink back below 5,600
forints)," analysts at Erste Bank said in a note.
    At 1349 GMT, Richter shares were up 3.3 percent at 5,789
forints.
    They said rising oil prices boosted the rouble of Russia,
Richter's single biggest market, a boon for the shares of the
company, which has long struggled with adverse currency effects
in its core eastern markets in the former Soviet bloc.
    Analysts at UniCredit said after a move by Fitch last week
to return Hungary's debt into investment-grade status, the
prospect of a potential further upgrade by another agency this
year could also boost appetite for Hungarian bonds.
    "Following the positive surprise from Fitch, which upgraded
the country back to investment grade, market enthusiasm was
dampened by the NBH signalling the end of the rate-cutting
cycle," UniCredit said in a note.
    "However, we believe the easing cycle will continue as
inflation and growth will remain below the NBH's forecast. We
think the appetite for HGBs may be fuelled by market
expectations for an additional upgrade this year."
    
               CEE MARKETS       SNAPSHOT   AT  1512 CET                
                                 CURRENCIES                             
                                 Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 bid       close     change    in 2016
 Czech crown                      27.0330   27.0280    -0.02%     -0.13%
 Hungary                         313.9600  314.2100    +0.08%      0.22%
 forint                                                        
 Polish zloty                      4.3885    4.4101    +0.49%     -2.97%
 Romanian leu                      4.5045    4.5067    +0.05%      0.32%
 Croatian                          7.4920    7.4945    +0.03%      1.96%
 kuna                                                          
 Serbian                         123.2700  123.5000    +0.19%     -1.46%
 dinar                                                         
 Note: daily   calculated from   previous  close at  1800 CET           
 change                                                        
                                 STOCKS                                 
                                 Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                           close     change    in 2016
 Prague                            889.26    891.30    -0.23%     -7.01%
 Budapest                        27027.25  26656.81    +1.39%    +12.99%
 Warsaw                           1841.80   1849.27    -0.40%     -0.93%
 Bucharest                        6482.88   6441.01    +0.65%     -7.44%
 Ljubljana                         706.36    703.66    +0.38%     +1.47%
 Zagreb                           1716.81   1716.02    +0.05%     +1.61%
 Belgrade                          608.08    608.14    -0.01%     -5.59%
 Sofia                             440.10    439.74    +0.08%     -4.51%
                                 BONDS                                  
                                 Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                                 (bid)     change    vs Bund   change in
 Czech                                                         spread
 Republic                                                      
   2-year                            0.02         0   +054bps      +0bps
   5-year                           0.155    -0.008   +054bps      +0bps
   10-year                           0.53         0   +039bps      +1bps
 Poland                                                                 
   2-year                           1.585    -0.015   +211bps      -1bps
   5-year                            2.28     -0.03   +266bps      -2bps
   10-year                          3.056    -0.018   +292bps      -1bps
               FORWARD           RATE      AGREEMENT                    
                                 3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                               interbank
 Czech Rep             <PRIBOR=      0.29      0.27      0.26          0
               >                                               
 Hungary                             0.97      0.91      0.92          1
 Poland                             1.665     1.615      1.59       1.68
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                              
 quotes        prices                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Gergely
Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
